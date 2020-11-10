DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB agrees to sell Analytics & Services business to SGS

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB agrees to sell Analytics & Services business to SGS 10-Nov-2020 / 05:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB agrees to sell Analytics & Services business to SGS SYNLAB Bondco Plc ("SYNLAB") announces the signing of an agreement to sell SYNLAB Group's Analytics & Services (A&S) unit to SGS SA. The proceeds of the sale will remain in the group for future use. A&S is a European provider for environment, food, hygiene, pharma and products analysis and testing. In 2019, A&S generated sales revenues of more than EUR 200m and had approximately 2,000 employees. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing of the sale is expected by early first quarter of 2021 at the latest. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. - Ends - For more information: SYNLAB +49 (0) 69 9203 7183 Daniel Herbert, FTI Consulting Daniel.Herbert@fticonsulting.com ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: DIS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 87524 EQS News ID: 1146809 End of Announcement EQS News Service

