

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) reported that its third-quarter operating profit or EBIT climbed to 43.8 million euros from 18.1 million euros in the prior year. The company has raised its full-year 2020 billings guidance and is very confident for 2021.



Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 26% year-over to 58.2 million euros, while it was up 34% at constant currencies.



Quarterly billings grew by 29% year-over-year and by 34% at constant currencies to 106.4 million euros.



Revenue for the third-quarter rose 15% to 117.2 million euros from 102.0 million euros in the previous year.



TeamViewer has increased its full-year billings guidance to 450 million euros - 455 million euros from previous estimates of around 450 million euros. This does not include the contributions from the Ubimax business and corresponds to 38.5 - 40.0% billings growth.



TeamViewer still expects revenue of at least 450 million euros an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 56% and a capital expenditure of 25 million euros to 30 million euros. In 2021 and beyond, TeamViewer continues to benefit from global mega trends around vitalization and sustainability.



