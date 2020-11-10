The cloud-based simulation platform now integrates with CAD software directly

SimScale GmbH, the provider of the world's first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation, today announced a major platform development to enable integration and automation with their new application programming interface (API). The feature allows designers, engineers, and computational designers to link their preferred CAD tools directly to the SimScale simulation engine via the API.

When designers need to use the power of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to optimize the performance of their designs, the typical workflow is to import a CAD model into the CFD software and run the simulation. This means the simulation process goes from the designer to simulation specialist in a cumbersome process which stifles the iterative design process as well as resulting findings, especially during early design stages. SimScale's API now allows direct integration with a CAD software stack like Rhino and Grasshopper.

Launching the API with a first integrated solution, a designer or architect can now use Rhino and the SimScale API to directly send a geometry to SimScale, and simulate multiple design iterations in parallel. This process can be further automated and streamlined into apps to deliver multiple design scenarios and results quickly. Collaboration and admin features also allow for this process to be managed, and quality assured by expert users within an organization.

Urban designers, architects, and engineers using SimScale can now do the following with minimum input:

Perform urban microclimate, and indoor thermal comfort studies directly from their CAD software, or seamlessly integrated apps.

Promote data-driven design by providing a robust and convenient simulation environment for non-simulation experts.

Automate the iterative design process using the SimScale API.

Easily manage and analyze results using collaboration features.

About SimScale:

SimScale is the world's first production-ready SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to (CFD) and (FEA) to over 200,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

