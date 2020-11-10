The new residential digital faucets market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005981/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the residential digital faucets market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the residential digital faucets market size to grow by USD1,884.68 million during the period 2020-2024.

Residential Digital Faucets Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The residential digital faucets market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.01%.

Based on the type, the global residential digital faucets market saw high demand for automated digital faucets in 2019.

The growth of the market in the automated residential digital faucets segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about water wastage issues and hygiene among consumers. Also, the market growth in the segment will significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

30% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The market growth in North America will be driven by factors such as government initiatives to reduce water wastage and the rising number of new residential buildings.

The US and Canada are the key markets for residential digital faucets in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The residential digital faucets market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The residential digital faucets market is segmented Type (Automated and Manual) and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toto Ltd., and Rexnord Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005981/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/