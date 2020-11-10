BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
London, November 10
AIM and Media Release
10 November 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates (Credit Suisse) that, on 5 November 2020, Credit Suisse reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 3,193,163 ordinary shares.
Base Resources understands that, as at 5 November 2020, Credit Suisse had a relevant interest in 55,969,235 ordinary shares, representing 4.75% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.
The decrease in Credit Suisse's relevant interest was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares since 22 October 2020.
Credit Suisse disposed of a total of 3,234,799 shares for an average price of A$0.244 per share between 22 October 2020 and 5 November 2020. It acquired 41,636 shares for an average price of A$0.242 per share between 26 October 2020 and 5 November 2020.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
