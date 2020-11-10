

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that its third-quarter sales decreased nominally by 1.5 percent to 4.999 billion euros. But organically, which adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments, sales increased by 3.9 percent.



Sales generated by the Adhesive Technologies business unit decreased nominally by 4.8 percent to 2.28 billion euros in the third quarter of 2020. Organically, sales increased by 1.3 percent.



In the Beauty Care business unit, sales increased nominally by 3.0 percent to 999 million euros in the third quarter of 2020. Organically, sales grew by 4.3 percent.



The Laundry & Home Care business unit generated sales of 1.693 billion euros in the third quarter of 2020, corresponding to a nominal increase of 0.7 percent over the prior-year quarter. Organically sales in the business unit increased significantly, by 7.7 percent.



For fiscal year 2020, the Henkel Group expects organic sales to decline between 1.0 and 2.0 percent. It expects an adjusted return on sales or adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range between 13.0 and 13.5 percent. Adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates are expected to decline in the range between 18.0 and 22.0 percent.



