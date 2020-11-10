

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.8 percent in three months to September from 4.5 percent in three months to August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3189 against the greenback, 138.60 against the yen, 1.2044 against the franc and 0.8967 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de