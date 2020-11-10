Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen "Tenbaggerambitionen"!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Tradegate
10.11.20
08:14 Uhr
31,260 Euro
+1,670
+5,64 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,05031,65008:31
31,37031,61008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROLUX AB19,755-4,10 %
HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD0,900-1,07 %
HITACHI LTD31,260+5,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.