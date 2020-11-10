DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 10-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 9 November 2020 it purchased a total of 248,160 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 248,160 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.2260 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1400 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1919 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 663,031,237 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 248,160 1.1919 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 3,783 1.1400 XDUB 08:10:31 00023693360TRDU1 3,724 1.1400 XDUB 08:10:31 00023693361TRDU1 3,487 1.1420 XDUB 08:14:30 00023693446TRDU1 3,657 1.1540 XDUB 08:36:09 00023693803TRDU1 3,455 1.1520 XDUB 08:39:03 00023693821TRDU1 834 1.1520 XDUB 08:39:03 00023693822TRDU1 556 1.1520 XDUB 08:39:03 00023693823TRDU1 1,110 1.1520 XDUB 08:39:03 00023693824TRDU1 3,394 1.1600 XDUB 08:52:12 00023694012TRDU1 1,300 1.1620 XDUB 08:58:17 00023694154TRDU1 1,428 1.1620 XDUB 08:58:17 00023694155TRDU1 182 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694471TRDU1 2,365 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694470TRDU1 3,620 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694469TRDU1 3,779 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694468TRDU1 419 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694472TRDU1 831 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694474TRDU1 933 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694473TRDU1 1,534 1.1600 XDUB 09:30:16 00023694475TRDU1 1,817 1.1640 XDUB 09:33:24 00023694503TRDU1 1,951 1.1640 XDUB 09:33:24 00023694504TRDU1 3,450 1.1640 XDUB 09:42:14 00023694584TRDU1 3,813 1.1680 XDUB 10:27:01 00023694876TRDU1 8,603 1.1700 XDUB 10:30:49 00023694893TRDU1 1,330 1.1680 XDUB 10:53:49 00023695054TRDU1 3,496 1.1680 XDUB 10:53:49 00023695053TRDU1 487 1.2040 XDUB 12:06:31 00023696691TRDU1 2,686 1.2040 XDUB 12:06:31 00023696690TRDU1 14 1.2080 XDUB 12:07:34 00023696735TRDU1 24 1.2220 XDUB 12:14:32 00023697032TRDU1 709 1.2220 XDUB 12:14:39 00023697033TRDU1 1,104 1.2220 XDUB 12:14:39 00023697035TRDU1 3,237 1.2220 XDUB 12:14:39 00023697036TRDU1 3,237 1.2220 XDUB 12:14:39 00023697034TRDU1 682 1.2240 XDUB 12:15:17 00023697053TRDU1 698 1.2240 XDUB 12:15:17 00023697054TRDU1 3,824 1.2240 XDUB 12:15:17 00023697052TRDU1 1,051 1.2240 XDUB 12:15:17 00023697056TRDU1 4,506 1.2240 XDUB 12:15:17 00023697055TRDU1 3,634 1.2240 XDUB 12:19:46 00023697314TRDU1 3,441 1.2200 XDUB 12:19:46 00023697315TRDU1 3,949 1.2260 XDUB 12:29:56 00023697837TRDU1 2,000 1.2220 XDUB 12:34:03 00023698105TRDU1 3,513 1.2200 XDUB 12:36:13 00023698208TRDU1 4,057 1.2000 XDUB 12:42:50 00023698637TRDU1 3,334 1.1980 XDUB 12:44:24 00023698750TRDU1 3,611 1.1840 XDUB 13:01:03 00023699582TRDU1 3,629 1.1820 XDUB 13:01:05 00023699583TRDU1 3,387 1.2000 XDUB 13:16:02 00023700444TRDU1 3,839 1.1920 XDUB 13:18:23 00023700567TRDU1 814 1.1940 XDUB 13:48:24 00023701530TRDU1 2,212 1.1940 XDUB 13:48:24 00023701529TRDU1 5,996 1.1940 XDUB 13:48:24 00023701531TRDU1 2,212 1.1940 XDUB 13:48:24 00023701532TRDU1 2,212 1.1940 XDUB 13:49:23 00023701545TRDU1 3,608 1.1920 XDUB 13:53:03 00023701650TRDU1 1,686 1.1880 XDUB 13:53:03 00023701652TRDU1 2,209 1.1880 XDUB 13:53:03 00023701651TRDU1 3,766 1.1860 XDUB 14:03:51 00023701984TRDU1 3,783 1.1840 XDUB 14:03:51 00023701985TRDU1 6,614 1.2000 XDUB 14:17:53 00023702441TRDU1 3,345 1.1980 XDUB 14:28:33 00023702739TRDU1 3,634 1.1980 XDUB 14:28:33 00023702738TRDU1 3,668 1.1980 XDUB 14:28:33 00023702737TRDU1 3,638 1.2040 XDUB 14:49:02 00023703425TRDU1 12,063 1.2040 XDUB 14:49:02 00023703424TRDU1 4,002 1.2020 XDUB 15:00:05 00023703896TRDU1 3,389 1.2020 XDUB 15:20:36 00023704537TRDU1 3,408 1.2020 XDUB 15:20:36 00023704538TRDU1 3,319 1.2000 XDUB 15:30:51 00023704991TRDU1 3,419 1.2000 XDUB 15:30:51 00023704990TRDU1 3,748 1.2000 XDUB 15:33:43 00023705138TRDU1 3,663 1.2020 XDUB 15:40:20 00023705566TRDU1 3,404 1.2060 XDUB 15:55:01 00023706184TRDU1 3,694 1.2040 XDUB 15:55:11 00023706196TRDU1 3,989 1.2040 XDUB 15:55:11 00023706197TRDU1 530 1.2040 XDUB 16:01:01 00023706490TRDU1 2,977 1.2040 XDUB 16:01:01 00023706491TRDU1 3,972 1.2060 XDUB 16:04:39 00023706634TRDU1 1,730 1.2080 XDUB 16:13:52 00023707021TRDU1 2,000 1.2080 XDUB 16:13:52 00023707019TRDU1 3,092 1.2080 XDUB 16:13:52 00023707020TRDU1 91 1.2060 XDUB 16:21:10 00023707324TRDU1 3,386 1.2060 XDUB 16:21:10 00023707326TRDU1 3,677 1.2060 XDUB 16:21:10 00023707323TRDU1 3,706 1.2060 XDUB 16:21:10 00023707325TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 