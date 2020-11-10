Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, and Georgia-Pacific LLC will emerge as major paper and paperboard container and packaging market participants during 2020-2024

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is expected to grow by USD 102.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Participants:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers products such as BBBLux, Banderole, Charta, Viva, and Expeco.

DS Smith Plc

DS Smith Plc offers corrugated packaging for retail, shelf-ready packaging, consumer packaging, transit and transport packaging, online and e-retail packaging, and industrial packaging.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products, GP Building Construction, GP PRO, GP Cellulose, GP Nonwovens, GP Packaging, and Georgia-Pacific Recycling. The company offers a variety of grades of performance linerboards and corrugating medium. It also offers white top linerboard products.

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paper and paperboard container and packaging market is segmented as below:

Product Paper Bags And Sacks Corrugated Containers And Packaging Folding Boxes And Cases Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

End-user Food And Beverages Industrial Products Healthcare Others



The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is driven by rising demand from the e-commerce industry. In addition, other factors such as environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers are expected to trigger the paper and paperboard container and packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

