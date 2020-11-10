DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Half-year report 10-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 November 2020 Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Resilient first half trading and positive outlook Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 ("H1"). Summary · Resilient financial and operational performance through Covid-19 · Q2 volumes in Netherlands and Belgium Commercial recovered well to 97% and 91% of prior year volumes respectively · Revenue and underlying EBITDA from ongoing businesses down 3%1 · Underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses down 25% to &euro28.3m1 · Total exceptional items reduced by 86% to &euro8.1m · Statutory profit of &euro3.5m up &euro38.9m from the prior year · Cost savings of &euro10m in H1 and expect to exceed the &euro15m target for the full year. Cash savings expect to exceed the target of &euro60m for the full year · Free cash flow up 89% to &euro97.8m, aided by significant government tax deferrals · Core net debt* reduced to &euro381m from &euro457m at March 2020, representing net debt to EBITDA of 2.69x · Liquidity remains strong at &euro325m (March 2020: &euro252m) Drivers for sustained future earnings growth remain strong · ATM earnings recovery on track · Renewi 2.0 programme progressing well · Innovation pipeline progressing, especially with bio-LNG, construction materials and RetourMatras · Continuing supportive regulation and increasing market demand for circular solutions · Full year outlook: the Board now anticipates a performance materially ahead of previous expectations 1 Numbers quoted on an ongoing business basis (excluding our Reym and Canadian businesses which were disposed of in the prior year) and are stated on a consistent IFRS 16 basis *Core net debt, which is used for banking leverage calculations, excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts Commenting on the results, Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered a resilient performance in the first half, materially ahead of our Covid-19 adjusted expectations, thanks to the determined efforts of our people. We delivered seamless service to our customers and communities, introducing important innovations in products, services and operational measures to keep our people safe. Strong actions on cost and cash resulted in positive cash flows and a reduction in both net debt and leverage. I would like to thank our 6,800 employees for their ongoing commitment and flexibility to support our customers and continually make more from waste in these challenging times. "The Board remains cautious about the macroeconomic outlook, in particular any potential future slowdown in the later-cycle Dutch construction market. Whilst further lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 have recently been reintroduced in the Benelux and could persist during the rest of the second half, our resilient trading in the first half, which included a period of extensive lockdown measures in the first quarter, allows us to anticipate a full year performance which is materially ahead of our previous expectations. "Longer term, whilst the speed and extent of economic recovery will influence our performance, waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" supported by the EU and national governments are expected to present attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident that our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond." Financial Highlights Sep 2020 Sep 2019 % change UNDERLYING NON STATUTORY Revenue1 ongoing businesses &euro821.4m &euro850.7m -3% Underlying EBITDA1 ongoing &euro88.5m &euro91.2m -3% businesses Underlying EBIT1 ongoing &euro28.3m &euro37.8m -25% businesses Underlying profit before &euro15.3m &euro20.2m -24% tax1 ongoing businesses Underlying EPS1 ongoing 1.5c 1.9c -21% businesses (cents per share) Free cash flow1 &euro97.8m &euro51.8m +89% Core net debt* &euro381m &euro514m STATUTORY Revenue from continuing &euro821.4m &euro915.7m operations Operating profit from &euro17.0m &euro1.0m continuing operations Profit/(loss) before tax &euro4.4m &euro(17.8)m from continuing operations Loss from discontinued - &euro(16.6)m operations Basic EPS from continuing 0.5c (2.4)c operations (cents) Cash flow from operating &euro133.9m &euro85.4m activities 1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business which was sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business which was sold on 31 October 2019 as set out on page 4. The Canada Municipal segment met the definition of a discontinued operation and is recorded as such. * Core net debt, which is used for banking leverage calculations, excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts. The results for both this year and the prior year comparative period are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is relevant particularly for the calculation of leverage with regard to banking covenants. Notes: 1) Management will be holding a virtual analyst presentation at 09:30 GMT today, 10 November 2) To watch and listen, join the webcast through the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/renewi/#!/renewi/20201110_1 [1] 3) A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, (www.renewiplc.com [2]). A copy of the presentation being made today and an on-demand webcast will also be available. For further information: FTI Consulting Renewi plc +44 20 3727 1545 +44 7976 321 540 Susanne Yule Adam Richford, Head of IR +44 20 3727 1340 +44 7773 813 180 Richard Mountain Michelle James, Communications Forward-looking statements ************************** Certain statements in this announcement constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements may sometimes, but not always, be identified by words such as 'will', 'may', 'should', 'continue', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends' or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which, as a result, could cause Renewi's actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are made only as at the date of this announcement and, except to the extent legally required, Renewi undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. GROUP RESULTS Total Revenue Underlying EBIT Operations Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % &eurom &eurom % Commercial 595.0 630.8 -6% 29.4 40.7 -28% Waste Mineralz & 90.4 74.6 21% 2.3 2.5 -8% Water Specialities 149.4 159.1 -6% - (0.2) N/A Group central - - (3.4) (5.2) 35% services Inter-segment (13.4) (13.8) - - revenue Ongoing 821.4 850.7 -3% 28.3 37.8 -25% Businesses Reym - 65.0 - 10.0 Continuing 821.4 915.7 -10% 28.3 47.8 -41% Operations Discontinued - 10.8 - 3.1 Operations Total 821.4 926.5 -11% 28.3 50.9 -44% Renewi made two strategic disposals in the prior year, generating &euro107m gross cash proceeds. The table above includes the contribution that they made in the first half of last year prior to their disposal: discontinued operations include the results of the Canada Municipal segment, which was sold on 30 September 2019, and Reym is shown separately and was sold on 31 October 2019. Renewi subsequently changed the divisional and reporting structure from 1 April 2020 and the prior year comparatives for the ongoing businesses have been restated. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated interim financial statements. These results hereafter report on ongoing businesses as we believe that this gives a clearer comparator unless otherwise stated. Stronger than expected volumes and effective cost action enabled Renewi to materially outperform its Covid-19 adjusted expectations in the first half. Group revenue from ongoing businesses fell by just 3% to &euro821.4m, with growth in the Mineralz & Water Division partially offsetting a fall in Commercial and Specialities Divisions.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -2-

Underlying EBITDA fell by 3% to &euro88.5m and underlying EBIT fell by 25% to &euro28.3m. Non-trading and exceptional items after tax in the first half were reduced by 86% to &euro8.1m (2019: &euro60.2m), resulting in a statutory profit after tax of &euro3.5m (2019: loss of &euro35.4m). The Group delivered an 89% increase in free cash inflow to &euro97.8m (2019: &euro51.8m). Working capital inflow was &euro58.8m, reflecting &euro54.1m of government tax deferrals in the period and no adverse movement in days sales outstanding in the first half. The total taxation deferral of &euro60.1m principally relates to the Netherlands and is now expected to be repaid in 36 equal monthly instalments from July 2021 onwards. Cash outflow on onerous Municipal contracts was reduced to &euro8.2m from &euro21.2m, as anticipated. Replacement capital expenditure was well controlled at &euro23.7m (2019: &euro29.2m) and the Group is on track to deliver the committed &euro60m of cash savings for the full year as set out later in this review. The Group generated net core cash of &euro87.6m during the period. Core net debt, excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, was reduced to &euro381m, representing a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.69x (September 2019: 2.88x), well within the Group's temporarily amended covenant of 5.5x. IFRS 16 increases the lease liabilities by &euro210m in addition to this. There are no facility or bond redemptions until mid-2022. The Board will not be declaring an interim dividend, taking into account the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and a primary focus on further leverage reduction. Commercial Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Netherlands Commercial 396.8 408.5 -3% Belgium Commercial 198.5 222.9 -11% Intra-segment revenue (0.3) (0.6) Total revenue 595.0 630.8 -6% Netherlands Commercial 50.3 52.3 -4% Belgium Commercial 22.6 28.2 -20% Total underlying EBITDA 72.9 80.5 -9% Netherlands Commercial 21.1 26.1 -19% Belgium Commercial 8.3 14.6 -43% Total underlying EBIT 29.4 40.7 -28% Netherlands Commercial 5.3% 6.4% Belgium Commercial 4.2% 6.6% Total underlying EBIT margin 4.9% 6.5% Netherlands Commercial 12.0% 14.7% Belgium Commercial 21.3% 29.8% Total return on operating assets 14.1% 18.2% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, Netherlands Commercial now includes Orgaworld, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. Our Commercial Waste division is the market leader in the Benelux, collecting and processing waste into product from almost every sector of the economy. It has therefore been inevitable that the measures taken by governments to manage Covid-19, especially in the first quarter, had a negative impact on volumes. In the Netherlands, volumes recovered from 94% of prior year in the first quarter to 97% in the second quarter, with strong construction and bulky waste activity offsetting weakness in commercial roller bin collection, especially in Covid-affected sectors such as hospitality. Revenues were down 3% to &euro397m. Recyclate income fell 20%, with prices weak compared to prior year, although not as weak as expected. This was offset by price increases successfully implemented on 1 January 2020 and by our dynamic pricing which passes much of the impact of weak recyclate prices on to the waste producing customer. EBITDA only reduced by 4% to &euro50.3m, although EBIT was 19% lower at &euro21.1m, with a 110 bps fall in EBIT margin to 5.3%. Return on operating assets remained accretive at 12.0% despite the weak markets. In Belgium, government measures to manage Covid-19 were significantly more stringent than in the Netherlands and accordingly volume falls during lockdown were greater. Volumes fell to 76% of prior year in the first quarter, recovering to 91% in the second quarter. Two processing lines in Belgium are being permanently closed in order to manage the reduced activity as part of the structural cost programme described in detail below. Revenues fell by 11% to &euro198m, EBITDA fell by 20% to &euro22.6m and EBIT by 43% to &euro8.3m. Margins fell to 4.2% but return on operating assets remained accretive at 21.3%. Mineralz & Water Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Revenue 90.4 74.6 21% Underlying EBITDA 10.0 8.1 23% Underlying EBIT 2.3 2.5 -8% Underlying EBIT margin 2.5% 3.4% Return on operating assets 11.7% 20.4% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous Hazardous Waste division and Mineralz previously in Monostreams and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. Mineralz & Water Division is a new division comprising ATM, the hazardous waste treatment facility, and the Mineralz business from our former Monostreams Division which has facilities treating contaminated soils and bottom ashes as well as three landfill sites. At ATM, soil volumes processed on the TRI line increased by 43% to around 30% of capacity and the volume of new construction products sold also increased by 46% at better prices and for lower processing costs per tonne. Water volumes fell by 10% with Covid-19 and low oil prices reducing customer activity. Pyro volumes also fell 5%, with the impact fully offset by higher pricing. At Mineralz the first quarter saw lower volumes at the Braine and Zweekhorst landfills offset by a strong recovery in the second quarter. Revenues increased by 21% to &euro90.4m. Underlying EBITDA increased by 23% to &euro10.0m, while underlying EBIT fell by 8% to &euro2.3m, primarily reflecting increased depreciation at the new Maasvlakte extension. Specialities Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Revenue 149.4 159.1 -6% Underlying EBITDA 4.5 4.4 2% Underlying EBIT - (0.2) N/A Underlying EBIT margin 0.0% -0.1% Return on operating assets 1.8% 0.7% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous UK Municipal business together with Coolrec and Maltha previously in Monostreams and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of &euro6.1m (2019: &euro5.9m) from onerous contract provisions. Return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. Specialities Division is a new division comprising the Municipal PPP contracts in the UK alongside our Coolrec and Maltha businesses. Specialities was significantly impacted in the first quarter with severe disruption to input volumes at Coolrec and output volumes at Maltha and the volume impact of restrictions for HWRCs in the UK. The Division recovered well in the second quarter, with volumes picking up especially strongly in Coolrec. Revenues fell by 6% to &euro149.4m, while EBITDA increased by 2% to &euro4.5m and EBIT by &euro0.2m to break even. Cash spend through the Municipal onerous contracts reduced by 61% from &euro21.2m to &euro8.2m, reflecting the cash impact of the exit from the Derby PPP contract last year. Operational and financial actions to manage Covid-19 As previously reported, our response to Covid-19 focused on maintaining operations and keeping people safe, alongside actions to cut cost, preserve cash and to ensure significant liquidity and covenant headroom. Thanks to the agility and the determination of our 6,500 people, we have been able to maintain full-service capability across the Group. PPE, including new safety vests and face masks, along with hygiene and social distancing measures have helped to protect the operational workforce as they collect and process the waste. Office workers have been able to transition to working from home with minimal impact on productivity. Wide-ranging training, activities and programmes have focused on protecting mental health as well as physical well-being. We were able to contribute at the height of the first wave to an innovative recycling scheme to recycle used face masks and return them to front line health workers. Our Ecosmart business has now installed over 1,000 Qubic hand sanitising stations to offices in the Netherlands. Actions across the Group have delivered cost savings of &euro10m in the first half, on track to be ahead of our previously announced target for the year of &euro15m with a full year expectation of greater than &euro18m, comprising &euro9m from operational cost savings, &euro8m from staffing cost savings, and &euro1m from announced structural actions. These have included both operational cost savings, such as route optimisation, reduced maintenance spend, and lower discretionary costs, as well as staffing cost savings, which have included reduction in temporary staff, overtime, hiring freezes, and reductions in Board and executive salaries and incentives. More structural reductions are also being put in place as part of a specific programme to address Covid-19 volume drops and a potential subsequent recession, including the permanent closure of two lines at Ghent and Houthalen. Depending upon future volumes,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -3-

further lines and sites may also be closed, reducing our cost base as we enter FY22. The cost of this programme of structural action is being taken to exceptional items and is reported on in the Finance Review below. Additional strong action has also been taken on cash. Capex was &euro22m lower than originally expected, and net replacement capital expenditure was restricted to &euro23.7m, 19% below last year. Other cash spend on Municipal contracts, growth capital projects and restructuring was significantly reduced compared to the prior year. The outlook for the full year cash savings has increased by over 10% to &euro67m. In addition there has been &euro60m of cash savings from tax deferrals. Cost & cash FY21 Target FY21 FY21 Full Year FY21 savings H1 Outlook - Operational &euro8m &euro6m &euro9m e.g. route costs optimisation, reduced maintenance, discretionary costs - Staffing costs &euro7m &euro4m &euro8m e.g. reduced temps, overtime and hiring freezes, executive compensation - Structural - - &euro1m e.g. closure of costs Ghent and Houthalen lines with more under review Total Costs &euro15m &euro10m >&euro18m Expect full year c20% ahead Capex &euro35m &euro22m &euro35m On track Dividend &euro10m &euro10m &euro14m Final FY20 & &euro4m FY21 Interim Total Cash &euro60m &euro42m >&euro67m Expect full year >10% ahead STRATEGIC PROGRESS End markets positive The long-term outlook for our core markets and activities remains positive. The EU and national governments continue to progress their circular and low-carbon agendas with a clear focus to "build back better" with a green recovery. Examples of this ongoing supportive progress include consultation in the Netherlands regarding the phased implementation of CO2 taxes on major carbon emitters, driving the low carbon economy and the associated need for secondary raw materials. These are expected to start from 2021 with a significant impact growing from 2023 towards a peak in 2030. In Belgium, the Flemish government is intending to introduce the next phase of its key recycling legislation, Vlarema 8, from 2023. Vlarema 8 will further require waste producers to sort their waste streams more extensively themselves or to ensure that their waste is collected by a processor who can do it on their behalf. This is expected to drive increased demand for sorting capacity in Flanders. European ambition for the circular economy, including high recycling targets and mandatory recycled content in plastic goods, will further increase pressure for high quality recycling, enhanced by further regulation on exports of plastic by OECD countries and the increasing unwillingness of export markets to take plastic waste. Recycling companies are considered key partners to allow governments to achieve the objectives of the Circular Economy Action Plan. Strategy and value drivers Renewi outlined its new strategy with its full year results in June 2020, with three key value drivers to deliver additional earnings of up to &euro60m in the coming three to five years: our market facing strategy, including our circular innovations pipeline; the recovery of full throughput of our thermal soil line at ATM; and our Renewi 2.0 programme to digitise and simplify our core processes. The recovery of up to &euro20m of lost earnings at ATM is on track in the first year of a three-year recovery plan. This is dependent upon reopening the thermally cleaned soil market (TGG), increasing capacity, certification and sales for our new construction materials and refilling the inbound contaminated soil project pipeline. An initial shipment of TGG was completed in May and further outlets of up to 1MT are in late stage discussions with the relevant authorities, some of which are expected to become available in the second half. New silos and other storage equipment to enable the separation of cleaned soil into construction materials, like sand, gravel and filler, are being installed and will be commissioned on time in the fourth quarter. The order book for contaminated soil is building steadily but projects may be subject to delay as a result of Covid-19. Our Renewi 2.0 programme has also made positive progress during the first half. Secured savings are slightly ahead of plan at &euro2.5m, despite some elements of the programme deliberately being delayed due to Covid-19. Initial modules of two projects namely the MyRenewi customer interface and the digital procure-to-pay system are expected to go live in the second half. The market facing strategy focuses on three main objectives: · increasing diversion from incineration and landfill to recycling from 65% to 75%. This not only meets an important sustainability need, it also offers increased margin potential for Renewi; · increasing the quality of the products we make, to add additional value for our product customers and higher margins for Renewi; and · selectively increasing volumes through increasing market share organically and inorganically, addressing new waste streams and through medium-term geographic expansion. In order to address these market opportunities, we have put in place an innovation process and have a range of innovation opportunities for Renewi to invest in over the coming five years. Good progress in first half Good progress has been made with the innovation pipeline, focused on high quality secondary materials for the growing circular economy. Project Partner Opportunity Status Sand, gravel Stand-alone &euro&euro&euro&euro&euro Initial & filler at capacity ATM for installatio construction n underway, materials to complete in the second half. Expansion in Stand-alone &euro Permits bio-gas received production and ground broken. Expansion of IKEA &euro&euro&euro Third mattress facility recycling commissione d on schedule and fourth facility in planning. Upgraded SABIC &euro&euro - No material feedstock &euro&euro&euro&euro&euro progress. for chemical Chemical recycling of recycling plastics remains highly promising potential market. Transition SHELL &euro&euro Agreements bio-gas from signed with electricity Shell and to bio-LNG Nordsol. Permits received and due to break ground this month (November). Upgraded ARCELOR-MITTAL &euro&euro - &euro75m EU wood flake &euro&euro&euro&euro loan supply for awarded to low-carbon Arcelor-Mit steel tal. Commercial and technical discussions underway. Cellulose FMCG major &euro - &euro&euro&euro Technical

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -4-

from diapers feasibility and trials incontinence encouraging products . Engineering feasibility and commercial discussions ongoing. Next Energy-from-waste &euro&euro&euro Engineering generation major feasibility bottom ash continues conversion with to waste-to-en construction ergy materials partner. Polyurethane Chemicals major &euro - &euro&euro&euro Development recycling project to purify polyurethan e from mattresses. Also now a separate development project to purify polyurethan e from white goods. Delivering our sustainability objectives In June we launched our new sustainability strategy, centred around three themes: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions and waste; and Care for people. We are pleased to report good progress in all three themes. Sustainability theme Measure Progress Enable the circular Recycling and +0.6pp to 65.3% economy recovery rate Carbon avoidance to 3.3MT or 261kg pT Reduce carbon emissions Reduced emission +112 trucks / +4pp and waste trucks to 53% Carbon impact of New solar & wind operations power Care for people >3 day accident -73 to 1,431 rate Sustainability highlights · We have built and commissioned a third facility in our RetourMatras joint venture with IKEA, taking recycling capacity in the Netherlands up to 1 million mattresses per annum. · Our first fully electric waste collection truck is now operational in Amsterdam and we are shortly to start trials with Volvo's first electric waste truck. In addition, we are now trialling two compressed natural gas trucks in Groningen. · Our partner Purified Metals Company has started commissioning of their innovative facility to recycle up to 25KT of contaminated steel per annum. Commercial shipments are expected to begin in November 2020. · We have installed three further solar panel roofs in the Benelux, adding to the 13 sites that have solar panel roofs already and collectively generating 2000 MWh annually. · We have secured a permit for a wind turbine at Ghent, which is expected to generate between 3MW to 6MW and detailed engineering is now underway. · Although our safety rate (> 3 day accident rate) has improved to 1,431, serious incidents remain too common across our business and we aim to accelerate progress. Reinstated remuneration schemes As previously announced, the Board and Executive Directors took a voluntary 20% reduction in income during the first quarter and the Executive Committee took a 10% reduction. Bonus payments relating to the prior year were also made in shares, saving around &euro1.5m in cash. At the same time, we announced that the annual bonus scheme for FY21 would be suspended until further notice. The remuneration committee has, following consultation with advisers as to good practice, now put in place a reduced revised scheme for FY21. OUTLOOK The Board remains cautious about the macroeconomic outlook, in particular any potential future slowdown in the later-cycle Dutch construction market. Whilst further lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 have recently been reintroduced in the Benelux and could persist during the rest of the second half, our resilient trading in the first half, which included a period of extensive lockdown measures in the first quarter, allows us to anticipate a full year performance which is materially ahead of our previous expectations. Longer term, whilst the speed and extent of economic recovery will influence our performance, waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" supported by the EU and national governments are expected to present attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident that our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond. FINANCE REVIEW As reported above, we are presenting our underlying performance of ongoing businesses using comparatives that exclude the prior year contributions of Reym, which was reported in continuing business until its disposal on 31 October 2019, and our Canadian business which was accounted for as a discontinued business until its disposal on 30 September 2019. Financial Performance Sep 20 Sep 19 &eurom &eurom Continuing operations Revenue 821.4 915.7 Underlying EBITDA 88.5 101.2 Underlying EBIT 28.3 47.8 Underlying profit before tax 15.3 29.8 Non-trading & exceptional items (10.9) (47.6) Profit (loss) before tax 4.4 (17.8) Total tax charge for the period (0.9) (1.0) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing 3.5 (18.8) operations Loss for the period from discontinued operations - (16.6) Total operations: profit (loss) for the period 3.5 (35.4) Performance in the first six months ending 30 September 2020 was materially ahead of our initial Covid-19 expectations, with a strong recovery in the second quarter as the lockdowns eased in all territories. Revenue and underlying EBITDA for the ongoing businesses fell by 3% and underlying EBIT fell by 25% to &euro28.3m. EBITDA add backs increased by &euro6.8m, primarily driven by depreciation on IFRS 16 truck investments and the new Maasvlakte extension. A lower level of interest and exceptional charges in the current period has resulted in a profit before tax of &euro4.4m compared to a loss of &euro17.8m in the prior year. Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from pre-tax underlying profits To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items were reduced by 84% to &euro10.9m (2019: &euro47.6m plus &euro18.9m from discontinued operations), of which &euro4.5m relates to non-cash asset impairments and amortisation. We have two ongoing programmes to deliver value to Renewi, the costs of which are accounted for as exceptional due to their size and nature. These are the Renewi 2.0 programme, as launched with our year end results in June 2020, and the other is a cost action programme to reduce capacity. As previously announced, the Renewi 2.0 programme is intended to complete the creation of a modern waste-to-product company with digital interfaces to customers and suppliers, supported by modern, lean and efficient core processes. These include the introduction of a cloud-based source to pay system and the creation of Global Process Owners for core processes to standardise and reduce inefficiency. We believe that Renewi 2.0 will deliver cost benefits at an annualised run rate of &euro20m by March 2023. The cost of the programme is expected to be &euro40m, split between capital and an exceptional charge. This includes around &euro4m of IT integration costs carried over from the original integration programme and now merged with the digitisation plans of Renewi 2.0. Secured benefits of &euro2.5m are slightly ahead of plan, while costs relating to Renewi 2.0 were &euro3.6m in the period, in line with expectations. As reported earlier in the Group Results section, we are taking structural cost action to reduce capacity in the light of Covid-19 and ongoing lower economic activity. &euro2.8m of cash costs and &euro3.2m of asset impairments have been reflected following the decision to close two processing lines in Belgium. We anticipate further actions will be taken in the second half, depending on forecast volumes. While not yet fully quantified, the cash cost is likely to be less than &euro5m.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -5-

Further details are provided in note 5 to the consolidated interim financial statements. Operating profit from continuing operations, after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items, was &euro17.0m (2019: &euro1.0m). Net finance costs Net finance costs from continuing operations, excluding exceptional items, decreased by &euro4.2m to &euro13.5m (2019: &euro17.7m). The key drivers relate to changes to the Group borrowings which benefit from lower debt following the &euro107m gross disposal proceeds received in September and October 2019, a lower rate secured by new cross currency swaps, and the impact of the 123 bps lower coupon on the retail bonds taken out in July 2019 compared to the previous bonds. The reduction in rates for discount unwind of provisions as reflected in March has resulted in the charge for the current period being &euro0.6m lower than last year. Adjusting for the disposal of Reym, lease interest costs have increased by &euro0.5m from the same period last year as a result of new IFRS 16 lease contracts entered into. Further details are provided in note 6 to the consolidated interim financial statements. Taxation Total taxation for the year on continuing operations was a charge of &euro0.9m (2019: &euro1.0m). The effective tax rate on underlying profits from continuing operations at 24.5% was unchanged from the prior year. A tax credit of &euro2.8m is attributable to the non-trading and exceptional items of &euro10.9m as the majority of these are taxable. The Group statutory profit after tax, including all discontinued and exceptional items, was &euro3.5m (2019: &euro35.4m loss). Earnings per share (EPS) Underlying EPS from ongoing businesses, excluding non-trading and exceptional items, was 1.5 cents per share, a decrease of 21% on a like for like basis. Basic EPS from continuing operations was 0.5 cents per share compared to a loss of 2.4 cents per share in the prior year. Dividend As announced previously, and taking into account the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, the Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend for the period to September. CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE The cash performance table is derived from the statutory cash flow statement and reconciliations are included in note 18 in the consolidated interim financial statements. Sep 20 Sep 19 &eurom &eurom EBITDA 88.5 104.3 Working capital movement 58.8 22.9 Movement in provisions and other - (3.3) Net replacement capital expenditure (23.7) (29.2) Interest, loan fees and tax (17.6) (21.7) Underlying free cash flow 106.0 73.0 UK Municipal contracts (8.2) (21.2) Free cash flow 97.8 51.8 Growth capital expenditure (3.3) (10.5) Synergy, integration & restructuring spend (5.6) (13.1) Other (1.3) (6.0) Disposals net of acquisitions - 51.1 Dividends paid - (4.4) Net core cash flow 87.6 68.9 Net debt disposed/acquired - 2.3 Replacement capital expenditure - new IFRS 16 (24.7) (21.2) leases Total 62.9 50.0 Opening net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (659.9) (552.0) Loan fee amortisation (0.5) (0.1) IFRS 16 transition adjustment - (177.3) Net debt movement excluding UK PPP net debt 62.9 50.0 Exchange 6.3 0.7 Closing net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (591.2) (678.7) Free cash flow conversion 346% 102% The numbers for the prior period include both continuing and discontinued operations. Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow as a percentage of underlying EBIT. Free cash flow was strong at &euro97.8m, an increase of &euro46m from the prior period boosted by a strong working capital performance. Working capital was an inflow of &euro58.8m benefitting from the Covid-19 tax deferrals, which increased from &euro6m at March to &euro60.1m at September. Customer collections have remained strong in the first six months despite Covid-19, with minimal impact on days sales outstanding. We continue to expect a deterioration in this area in the second half if governmental support starts to fall away. Replacement capital spend, excluding new IFRS 16 leases, was well controlled at &euro23.7m (2019: &euro29.2m) as capital spend was restricted given the pandemic. In addition, &euro24.7m of new leases have been entered into, principally relating to the continuation of the truck replacement programme. Total replacement capital spend of &euro48.4m represents c.80% of depreciation. The growth capital spend includes the new silos and infrastructure for construction materials at ATM and final payments relating to the expansion of the Maasvlakte landfill site. In line with expectations, spend on UK Municipal contracts at &euro8.2m was significantly lower than in prior periods. Synergy, integration and restructuring spend of &euro5.6m related to the Renewi 2.0 programme together with carry forward costs from the original integration programme. Other cash flows include &euro1.7m funding for the closed UK defined benefit pension scheme. Net cash generated from operating activities increased from &euro81.2m in the prior period to &euro129.4m in the current year. A reconciliation to the underlying cash flow performance as referred to above is included in note 18 in the consolidated interim financial statements. INVESTMENT PROJECTS Expenditure in 2020/21 The Group's long-term expectations for replacement capital expenditure remain around 80% of depreciation. This level may from time to time be supplemented with larger scale replacement projects. As previously announced the total capital spend for FY21 was lowered as a result of the pandemic and remains at c.&euro75m. This spend will include the new infrastructure for the construction materials at ATM which is well underway in the first half and a new de-packaging hall in Organics in Commercial Netherlands. Return on assets The Group return on operating assets (excluding debt, tax and goodwill, ongoing businesses only) decreased from 19.0% at 31 March 2020 to 17.0% at 30 September 2020. The Group post-tax return on capital employed was 5.3% (31 March 2020 ongoing businesses only: 6.0%). Treasury and cash management Core net debt and leverage ratios Core net debt excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities and the net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts which is non-recourse to the Group and secured over the assets of the special purpose vehicles. Core net debt was better than management expectations at &euro381.1m (31 March 2020: &euro457.2m) with working capital and capital expenditure well controlled and the benefit of Covid-19 related tax deferrals principally in the Netherlands. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.69x, comfortably within our amended covenant limit for the period of 5.5x. Adjusting for the Covid-19 tax deferral of &euro60.1m would result in an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.10x; these deferrals are now expected to be repaid in 36 monthly instalments from July 2021 onwards. In May 2020 we secured a new structure of higher covenant test levels to ensure solvency through the Covid-19 crisis. Leverage covenant peaks at 6.0x for March 2021, falling back to 3.5x in September 2021. Liquidity was also very strong with cash balances of &euro136m and total liquidity, including undrawn facilities, of &euro325m. Debt structure and strategy Borrowings, excluding PPP non-recourse borrowings, are mainly long-term as set out in the table below. Debt Structure Drawn Term &eurom &euro100m Belgian Green retail bond 100.0 June 2022 &euro75m Belgian Green retail bond 75.0 July 2024 &euro495m Green RCF and term loan 306.1 May 2023/2024 Green EUPP 25.0 December 2023/2025 506.1 Historic IAS 17 finance leases and 15.6 other Loan fees (4.3) Cash and Money market funds (136.3) Core net debt (as per covenant 381.1 definitions) IFRS 16 lease liabilities 210.1 Net debt excluding UK PPP net debt 591.2 (note 11) All of our core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed. The main facility has been hedged with five cross currency swaps totalling &euro237.0m at fixed Euro interest rates of between 1.27% and 1.41% which expire between July 2022 and December 2022. As at 30 September 2020, 86% of our core debt was fixed or hedged. The introduction of IFRS 16 on 1 April 2019 brought additional lease liabilities onto the balance sheet with an associated increase in assets. Covenants on our main bank facilities remain on a frozen GAAP basis. The Group operates a committed invoice discounting programme. The cash received for invoices sold at 30 September 2020 was &euro74.7m (March 2020: &euro88.0m). Debt borrowed in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the financing of UK PPP programmes is separate from the Group core debt and is secured over the assets of the SPVs with no recourse to the Group as a whole. Interest rates are fixed by means of interest rate swaps at contract inception. At 30 September 2020 this debt amounted to &euro84.2m (31 March 2020: &euro90.0m). PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Around 85% of the Group's provisions are long-term in nature, with the onerous

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)