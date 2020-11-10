DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Half-year report 10-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 November 2020 Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Resilient first half trading and positive outlook Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 ("H1"). Summary · Resilient financial and operational performance through Covid-19 · Q2 volumes in Netherlands and Belgium Commercial recovered well to 97% and 91% of prior year volumes respectively · Revenue and underlying EBITDA from ongoing businesses down 3%1 · Underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses down 25% to &euro28.3m1 · Total exceptional items reduced by 86% to &euro8.1m · Statutory profit of &euro3.5m up &euro38.9m from the prior year · Cost savings of &euro10m in H1 and expect to exceed the &euro15m target for the full year. Cash savings expect to exceed the target of &euro60m for the full year · Free cash flow up 89% to &euro97.8m, aided by significant government tax deferrals · Core net debt* reduced to &euro381m from &euro457m at March 2020, representing net debt to EBITDA of 2.69x · Liquidity remains strong at &euro325m (March 2020: &euro252m) Drivers for sustained future earnings growth remain strong · ATM earnings recovery on track · Renewi 2.0 programme progressing well · Innovation pipeline progressing, especially with bio-LNG, construction materials and RetourMatras · Continuing supportive regulation and increasing market demand for circular solutions · Full year outlook: the Board now anticipates a performance materially ahead of previous expectations 1 Numbers quoted on an ongoing business basis (excluding our Reym and Canadian businesses which were disposed of in the prior year) and are stated on a consistent IFRS 16 basis *Core net debt, which is used for banking leverage calculations, excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts Commenting on the results, Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered a resilient performance in the first half, materially ahead of our Covid-19 adjusted expectations, thanks to the determined efforts of our people. We delivered seamless service to our customers and communities, introducing important innovations in products, services and operational measures to keep our people safe. Strong actions on cost and cash resulted in positive cash flows and a reduction in both net debt and leverage. I would like to thank our 6,800 employees for their ongoing commitment and flexibility to support our customers and continually make more from waste in these challenging times. "The Board remains cautious about the macroeconomic outlook, in particular any potential future slowdown in the later-cycle Dutch construction market. Whilst further lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 have recently been reintroduced in the Benelux and could persist during the rest of the second half, our resilient trading in the first half, which included a period of extensive lockdown measures in the first quarter, allows us to anticipate a full year performance which is materially ahead of our previous expectations. "Longer term, whilst the speed and extent of economic recovery will influence our performance, waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" supported by the EU and national governments are expected to present attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident that our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond." Financial Highlights Sep 2020 Sep 2019 % change UNDERLYING NON STATUTORY Revenue1 ongoing businesses &euro821.4m &euro850.7m -3% Underlying EBITDA1 ongoing &euro88.5m &euro91.2m -3% businesses Underlying EBIT1 ongoing &euro28.3m &euro37.8m -25% businesses Underlying profit before &euro15.3m &euro20.2m -24% tax1 ongoing businesses Underlying EPS1 ongoing 1.5c 1.9c -21% businesses (cents per share) Free cash flow1 &euro97.8m &euro51.8m +89% Core net debt* &euro381m &euro514m STATUTORY Revenue from continuing &euro821.4m &euro915.7m operations Operating profit from &euro17.0m &euro1.0m continuing operations Profit/(loss) before tax &euro4.4m &euro(17.8)m from continuing operations Loss from discontinued - &euro(16.6)m operations Basic EPS from continuing 0.5c (2.4)c operations (cents) Cash flow from operating &euro133.9m &euro85.4m activities 1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business which was sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business which was sold on 31 October 2019 as set out on page 4. The Canada Municipal segment met the definition of a discontinued operation and is recorded as such. * Core net debt, which is used for banking leverage calculations, excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts. The results for both this year and the prior year comparative period are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is relevant particularly for the calculation of leverage with regard to banking covenants. For further information: FTI Consulting Renewi plc +44 20 3727 1545 +44 7976 321 540 Susanne Yule Adam Richford, Head of IR +44 20 3727 1340 +44 7773 813 180 Richard Mountain Michelle James, Communications These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which, as a result, could cause Renewi's actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are made only as at the date of this announcement and, except to the extent legally required, Renewi undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. GROUP RESULTS Total Revenue Underlying EBIT Operations Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % &eurom &eurom % Commercial 595.0 630.8 -6% 29.4 40.7 -28% Waste Mineralz & 90.4 74.6 21% 2.3 2.5 -8% Water Specialities 149.4 159.1 -6% - (0.2) N/A Group central - - (3.4) (5.2) 35% services Inter-segment (13.4) (13.8) - - revenue Ongoing 821.4 850.7 -3% 28.3 37.8 -25% Businesses Reym - 65.0 - 10.0 Continuing 821.4 915.7 -10% 28.3 47.8 -41% Operations Discontinued - 10.8 - 3.1 Operations Total 821.4 926.5 -11% 28.3 50.9 -44% Renewi made two strategic disposals in the prior year, generating &euro107m gross cash proceeds. The table above includes the contribution that they made in the first half of last year prior to their disposal: discontinued operations include the results of the Canada Municipal segment, which was sold on 30 September 2019, and Reym is shown separately and was sold on 31 October 2019. Renewi subsequently changed the divisional and reporting structure from 1 April 2020 and the prior year comparatives for the ongoing businesses have been restated. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated interim financial statements. These results hereafter report on ongoing businesses as we believe that this gives a clearer comparator unless otherwise stated. Stronger than expected volumes and effective cost action enabled Renewi to materially outperform its Covid-19 adjusted expectations in the first half. Group revenue from ongoing businesses fell by just 3% to &euro821.4m, with growth in the Mineralz & Water Division partially offsetting a fall in Commercial and Specialities Divisions.

Underlying EBITDA fell by 3% to &euro88.5m and underlying EBIT fell by 25% to &euro28.3m. Non-trading and exceptional items after tax in the first half were reduced by 86% to &euro8.1m (2019: &euro60.2m), resulting in a statutory profit after tax of &euro3.5m (2019: loss of &euro35.4m). The Group delivered an 89% increase in free cash inflow to &euro97.8m (2019: &euro51.8m). Working capital inflow was &euro58.8m, reflecting &euro54.1m of government tax deferrals in the period and no adverse movement in days sales outstanding in the first half. The total taxation deferral of &euro60.1m principally relates to the Netherlands and is now expected to be repaid in 36 equal monthly instalments from July 2021 onwards. Cash outflow on onerous Municipal contracts was reduced to &euro8.2m from &euro21.2m, as anticipated. Replacement capital expenditure was well controlled at &euro23.7m (2019: &euro29.2m) and the Group is on track to deliver the committed &euro60m of cash savings for the full year as set out later in this review. The Group generated net core cash of &euro87.6m during the period. Core net debt, excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, was reduced to &euro381m, representing a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.69x (September 2019: 2.88x), well within the Group's temporarily amended covenant of 5.5x. IFRS 16 increases the lease liabilities by &euro210m in addition to this. There are no facility or bond redemptions until mid-2022. The Board will not be declaring an interim dividend, taking into account the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and a primary focus on further leverage reduction. Commercial Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Netherlands Commercial 396.8 408.5 -3% Belgium Commercial 198.5 222.9 -11% Intra-segment revenue (0.3) (0.6) Total revenue 595.0 630.8 -6% Netherlands Commercial 50.3 52.3 -4% Belgium Commercial 22.6 28.2 -20% Total underlying EBITDA 72.9 80.5 -9% Netherlands Commercial 21.1 26.1 -19% Belgium Commercial 8.3 14.6 -43% Total underlying EBIT 29.4 40.7 -28% Netherlands Commercial 5.3% 6.4% Belgium Commercial 4.2% 6.6% Total underlying EBIT margin 4.9% 6.5% Netherlands Commercial 12.0% 14.7% Belgium Commercial 21.3% 29.8% Total return on operating assets 14.1% 18.2% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, Netherlands Commercial now includes Orgaworld, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. Our Commercial Waste division is the market leader in the Benelux, collecting and processing waste into product from almost every sector of the economy. It has therefore been inevitable that the measures taken by governments to manage Covid-19, especially in the first quarter, had a negative impact on volumes. In the Netherlands, volumes recovered from 94% of prior year in the first quarter to 97% in the second quarter, with strong construction and bulky waste activity offsetting weakness in commercial roller bin collection, especially in Covid-affected sectors such as hospitality. Revenues were down 3% to &euro397m. Recyclate income fell 20%, with prices weak compared to prior year, although not as weak as expected. This was offset by price increases successfully implemented on 1 January 2020 and by our dynamic pricing which passes much of the impact of weak recyclate prices on to the waste producing customer. EBITDA only reduced by 4% to &euro50.3m, although EBIT was 19% lower at &euro21.1m, with a 110 bps fall in EBIT margin to 5.3%. Return on operating assets remained accretive at 12.0% despite the weak markets. In Belgium, government measures to manage Covid-19 were significantly more stringent than in the Netherlands and accordingly volume falls during lockdown were greater. Volumes fell to 76% of prior year in the first quarter, recovering to 91% in the second quarter. Two processing lines in Belgium are being permanently closed in order to manage the reduced activity as part of the structural cost programme described in detail below. Revenues fell by 11% to &euro198m, EBITDA fell by 20% to &euro22.6m and EBIT by 43% to &euro8.3m. Margins fell to 4.2% but return on operating assets remained accretive at 21.3%. Mineralz & Water Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Revenue 90.4 74.6 21% Underlying EBITDA 10.0 8.1 23% Underlying EBIT 2.3 2.5 -8% Underlying EBIT margin 2.5% 3.4% Return on operating assets 11.7% 20.4% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous Hazardous Waste division and Mineralz previously in Monostreams and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. Mineralz & Water Division is a new division comprising ATM, the hazardous waste treatment facility, and the Mineralz business from our former Monostreams Division which has facilities treating contaminated soils and bottom ashes as well as three landfill sites. At ATM, soil volumes processed on the TRI line increased by 43% to around 30% of capacity and the volume of new construction products sold also increased by 46% at better prices and for lower processing costs per tonne. Water volumes fell by 10% with Covid-19 and low oil prices reducing customer activity. Pyro volumes also fell 5%, with the impact fully offset by higher pricing. At Mineralz the first quarter saw lower volumes at the Braine and Zweekhorst landfills offset by a strong recovery in the second quarter. Revenues increased by 21% to &euro90.4m. Underlying EBITDA increased by 23% to &euro10.0m, while underlying EBIT fell by 8% to &euro2.3m, primarily reflecting increased depreciation at the new Maasvlakte extension. Specialities Division Sep 20 Sep 19 Variance &eurom &eurom % Revenue 149.4 159.1 -6% Underlying EBITDA 4.5 4.4 2% Underlying EBIT - (0.2) N/A Underlying EBIT margin 0.0% -0.1% Return on operating assets 1.8% 0.7% Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous UK Municipal business together with Coolrec and Maltha previously in Monostreams and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of &euro6.1m (2019: &euro5.9m) from onerous contract provisions. Return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. Specialities Division is a new division comprising the Municipal PPP contracts in the UK alongside our Coolrec and Maltha businesses. Specialities was significantly impacted in the first quarter with severe disruption to input volumes at Coolrec and output volumes at Maltha and the volume impact of restrictions for HWRCs in the UK. The Division recovered well in the second quarter, with volumes picking up especially strongly in Coolrec. Revenues fell by 6% to &euro149.4m, while EBITDA increased by 2% to &euro4.5m and EBIT by &euro0.2m to break even. Cash spend through the Municipal onerous contracts reduced by 61% from &euro21.2m to &euro8.2m, reflecting the cash impact of the exit from the Derby PPP contract last year. Operational and financial actions to manage Covid-19 As previously reported, our response to Covid-19 focused on maintaining operations and keeping people safe, alongside actions to cut cost, preserve cash and to ensure significant liquidity and covenant headroom. Thanks to the agility and the determination of our 6,500 people, we have been able to maintain full-service capability across the Group. PPE, including new safety vests and face masks, along with hygiene and social distancing measures have helped to protect the operational workforce as they collect and process the waste. Office workers have been able to transition to working from home with minimal impact on productivity. Wide-ranging training, activities and programmes have focused on protecting mental health as well as physical well-being. We were able to contribute at the height of the first wave to an innovative recycling scheme to recycle used face masks and return them to front line health workers. Our Ecosmart business has now installed over 1,000 Qubic hand sanitising stations to offices in the Netherlands. Actions across the Group have delivered cost savings of &euro10m in the first half, on track to be ahead of our previously announced target for the year of &euro15m with a full year expectation of greater than &euro18m, comprising &euro9m from operational cost savings, &euro8m from staffing cost savings, and &euro1m from announced structural actions. These have included both operational cost savings, such as route optimisation, reduced maintenance spend, and lower discretionary costs, as well as staffing cost savings, which have included reduction in temporary staff, overtime, hiring freezes, and reductions in Board and executive salaries and incentives. More structural reductions are also being put in place as part of a specific programme to address Covid-19 volume drops and a potential subsequent recession, including the permanent closure of two lines at Ghent and Houthalen. Depending upon future volumes,

further lines and sites may also be closed, reducing our cost base as we enter FY22. The cost of this programme of structural action is being taken to exceptional items and is reported on in the Finance Review below. Additional strong action has also been taken on cash. Capex was &euro22m lower than originally expected, and net replacement capital expenditure was restricted to &euro23.7m, 19% below last year. Other cash spend on Municipal contracts, growth capital projects and restructuring was significantly reduced compared to the prior year. The outlook for the full year cash savings has increased by over 10% to &euro67m. In addition there has been &euro60m of cash savings from tax deferrals. Cost & cash FY21 Target FY21 FY21 Full Year FY21 savings H1 Outlook - Operational &euro8m &euro6m &euro9m e.g. route costs optimisation, reduced maintenance, discretionary costs - Staffing costs &euro7m &euro4m &euro8m e.g. reduced temps, overtime and hiring freezes, executive compensation - Structural - - &euro1m e.g. closure of costs Ghent and Houthalen lines with more under review Total Costs &euro15m &euro10m >&euro18m Expect full year c20% ahead Capex &euro35m &euro22m &euro35m On track Dividend &euro10m &euro10m &euro14m Final FY20 & &euro4m FY21 Interim Total Cash &euro60m &euro42m >&euro67m Expect full year >10% ahead STRATEGIC PROGRESS End markets positive The long-term outlook for our core markets and activities remains positive. The EU and national governments continue to progress their circular and low-carbon agendas with a clear focus to "build back better" with a green recovery. Examples of this ongoing supportive progress include consultation in the Netherlands regarding the phased implementation of CO2 taxes on major carbon emitters, driving the low carbon economy and the associated need for secondary raw materials. These are expected to start from 2021 with a significant impact growing from 2023 towards a peak in 2030. In Belgium, the Flemish government is intending to introduce the next phase of its key recycling legislation, Vlarema 8, from 2023. Vlarema 8 will further require waste producers to sort their waste streams more extensively themselves or to ensure that their waste is collected by a processor who can do it on their behalf. This is expected to drive increased demand for sorting capacity in Flanders. European ambition for the circular economy, including high recycling targets and mandatory recycled content in plastic goods, will further increase pressure for high quality recycling, enhanced by further regulation on exports of plastic by OECD countries and the increasing unwillingness of export markets to take plastic waste. Recycling companies are considered key partners to allow governments to achieve the objectives of the Circular Economy Action Plan. Strategy and value drivers Renewi outlined its new strategy with its full year results in June 2020, with three key value drivers to deliver additional earnings of up to &euro60m in the coming three to five years: our market facing strategy, including our circular innovations pipeline; the recovery of full throughput of our thermal soil line at ATM; and our Renewi 2.0 programme to digitise and simplify our core processes. The recovery of up to &euro20m of lost earnings at ATM is on track in the first year of a three-year recovery plan. This is dependent upon reopening the thermally cleaned soil market (TGG), increasing capacity, certification and sales for our new construction materials and refilling the inbound contaminated soil project pipeline. An initial shipment of TGG was completed in May and further outlets of up to 1MT are in late stage discussions with the relevant authorities, some of which are expected to become available in the second half. New silos and other storage equipment to enable the separation of cleaned soil into construction materials, like sand, gravel and filler, are being installed and will be commissioned on time in the fourth quarter. The order book for contaminated soil is building steadily but projects may be subject to delay as a result of Covid-19. Our Renewi 2.0 programme has also made positive progress during the first half. Secured savings are slightly ahead of plan at &euro2.5m, despite some elements of the programme deliberately being delayed due to Covid-19. Initial modules of two projects namely the MyRenewi customer interface and the digital procure-to-pay system are expected to go live in the second half. The market facing strategy focuses on three main objectives: · increasing diversion from incineration and landfill to recycling from 65% to 75%. This not only meets an important sustainability need, it also offers increased margin potential for Renewi; · increasing the quality of the products we make, to add additional value for our product customers and higher margins for Renewi; and · selectively increasing volumes through increasing market share organically and inorganically, addressing new waste streams and through medium-term geographic expansion. In order to address these market opportunities, we have put in place an innovation process and have a range of innovation opportunities for Renewi to invest in over the coming five years. Good progress in first half Good progress has been made with the innovation pipeline, focused on high quality secondary materials for the growing circular economy. Project Partner Opportunity Status Sand, gravel Stand-alone &euro&euro&euro&euro&euro Initial & filler at capacity ATM for installatio construction n underway, materials to complete in the second half. Expansion in Stand-alone &euro Permits bio-gas received production and ground broken. Expansion of IKEA &euro&euro&euro Third mattress facility recycling commissione d on schedule and fourth facility in planning. Upgraded SABIC &euro&euro - No material feedstock &euro&euro&euro&euro&euro progress. for chemical Chemical recycling of recycling plastics remains highly promising potential market. Transition SHELL &euro&euro Agreements bio-gas from signed with electricity Shell and to bio-LNG Nordsol. Permits received and due to break ground this month (November). Upgraded ARCELOR-MITTAL &euro&euro - &euro75m EU wood flake &euro&euro&euro&euro loan supply for awarded to low-carbon Arcelor-Mit steel tal. Commercial and technical discussions underway. Cellulose FMCG major &euro - &euro&euro&euro Technical

from diapers feasibility and trials incontinence encouraging products . Engineering feasibility and commercial discussions ongoing. Next Energy-from-waste &euro&euro&euro Engineering generation major feasibility bottom ash continues conversion with to waste-to-en construction ergy materials partner. Polyurethane Chemicals major &euro - &euro&euro&euro Development recycling project to purify polyurethan e from mattresses. Also now a separate development project to purify polyurethan e from white goods. Delivering our sustainability objectives In June we launched our new sustainability strategy, centred around three themes: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions and waste; and Care for people. We are pleased to report good progress in all three themes. Sustainability theme Measure Progress Enable the circular Recycling and +0.6pp to 65.3% economy recovery rate Carbon avoidance to 3.3MT or 261kg pT Reduce carbon emissions Reduced emission +112 trucks / +4pp and waste trucks to 53% Carbon impact of New solar & wind operations power Care for people >3 day accident -73 to 1,431 rate Sustainability highlights · We have built and commissioned a third facility in our RetourMatras joint venture with IKEA, taking recycling capacity in the Netherlands up to 1 million mattresses per annum. · Our first fully electric waste collection truck is now operational in Amsterdam and we are shortly to start trials with Volvo's first electric waste truck. In addition, we are now trialling two compressed natural gas trucks in Groningen. · Our partner Purified Metals Company has started commissioning of their innovative facility to recycle up to 25KT of contaminated steel per annum. Commercial shipments are expected to begin in November 2020. · We have installed three further solar panel roofs in the Benelux, adding to the 13 sites that have solar panel roofs already and collectively generating 2000 MWh annually. · We have secured a permit for a wind turbine at Ghent, which is expected to generate between 3MW to 6MW and detailed engineering is now underway. · Although our safety rate (> 3 day accident rate) has improved to 1,431, serious incidents remain too common across our business and we aim to accelerate progress. Reinstated remuneration schemes As previously announced, the Board and Executive Directors took a voluntary 20% reduction in income during the first quarter and the Executive Committee took a 10% reduction. Bonus payments relating to the prior year were also made in shares, saving around &euro1.5m in cash. At the same time, we announced that the annual bonus scheme for FY21 would be suspended until further notice. The remuneration committee has, following consultation with advisers as to good practice, now put in place a reduced revised scheme for FY21. OUTLOOK The Board remains cautious about the macroeconomic outlook, in particular any potential future slowdown in the later-cycle Dutch construction market. Whilst further lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 have recently been reintroduced in the Benelux and could persist during the rest of the second half, our resilient trading in the first half, which included a period of extensive lockdown measures in the first quarter, allows us to anticipate a full year performance which is materially ahead of our previous expectations. Longer term, whilst the speed and extent of economic recovery will influence our performance, waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" supported by the EU and national governments are expected to present attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident that our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond. FINANCE REVIEW As reported above, we are presenting our underlying performance of ongoing businesses using comparatives that exclude the prior year contributions of Reym, which was reported in continuing business until its disposal on 31 October 2019, and our Canadian business which was accounted for as a discontinued business until its disposal on 30 September 2019. Financial Performance Sep 20 Sep 19 &eurom &eurom Continuing operations Revenue 821.4 915.7 Underlying EBITDA 88.5 101.2 Underlying EBIT 28.3 47.8 Underlying profit before tax 15.3 29.8 Non-trading & exceptional items (10.9) (47.6) Profit (loss) before tax 4.4 (17.8) Total tax charge for the period (0.9) (1.0) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing 3.5 (18.8) operations Loss for the period from discontinued operations - (16.6) Total operations: profit (loss) for the period 3.5 (35.4) Performance in the first six months ending 30 September 2020 was materially ahead of our initial Covid-19 expectations, with a strong recovery in the second quarter as the lockdowns eased in all territories. Revenue and underlying EBITDA for the ongoing businesses fell by 3% and underlying EBIT fell by 25% to &euro28.3m. EBITDA add backs increased by &euro6.8m, primarily driven by depreciation on IFRS 16 truck investments and the new Maasvlakte extension. A lower level of interest and exceptional charges in the current period has resulted in a profit before tax of &euro4.4m compared to a loss of &euro17.8m in the prior year. Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from pre-tax underlying profits To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items were reduced by 84% to &euro10.9m (2019: &euro47.6m plus &euro18.9m from discontinued operations), of which &euro4.5m relates to non-cash asset impairments and amortisation. We have two ongoing programmes to deliver value to Renewi, the costs of which are accounted for as exceptional due to their size and nature. These are the Renewi 2.0 programme, as launched with our year end results in June 2020, and the other is a cost action programme to reduce capacity. As previously announced, the Renewi 2.0 programme is intended to complete the creation of a modern waste-to-product company with digital interfaces to customers and suppliers, supported by modern, lean and efficient core processes. These include the introduction of a cloud-based source to pay system and the creation of Global Process Owners for core processes to standardise and reduce inefficiency. We believe that Renewi 2.0 will deliver cost benefits at an annualised run rate of &euro20m by March 2023. The cost of the programme is expected to be &euro40m, split between capital and an exceptional charge. This includes around &euro4m of IT integration costs carried over from the original integration programme and now merged with the digitisation plans of Renewi 2.0. Secured benefits of &euro2.5m are slightly ahead of plan, while costs relating to Renewi 2.0 were &euro3.6m in the period, in line with expectations. As reported earlier in the Group Results section, we are taking structural cost action to reduce capacity in the light of Covid-19 and ongoing lower economic activity. &euro2.8m of cash costs and &euro3.2m of asset impairments have been reflected following the decision to close two processing lines in Belgium. We anticipate further actions will be taken in the second half, depending on forecast volumes. While not yet fully quantified, the cash cost is likely to be less than &euro5m.

Further details are provided in note 5 to the consolidated interim financial statements. Operating profit from continuing operations, after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items, was &euro17.0m (2019: &euro1.0m). Net finance costs Net finance costs from continuing operations, excluding exceptional items, decreased by &euro4.2m to &euro13.5m (2019: &euro17.7m). The key drivers relate to changes to the Group borrowings which benefit from lower debt following the &euro107m gross disposal proceeds received in September and October 2019, a lower rate secured by new cross currency swaps, and the impact of the 123 bps lower coupon on the retail bonds taken out in July 2019 compared to the previous bonds. The reduction in rates for discount unwind of provisions as reflected in March has resulted in the charge for the current period being &euro0.6m lower than last year. Adjusting for the disposal of Reym, lease interest costs have increased by &euro0.5m from the same period last year as a result of new IFRS 16 lease contracts entered into. Further details are provided in note 6 to the consolidated interim financial statements. Taxation Total taxation for the year on continuing operations was a charge of &euro0.9m (2019: &euro1.0m). The effective tax rate on underlying profits from continuing operations at 24.5% was unchanged from the prior year. A tax credit of &euro2.8m is attributable to the non-trading and exceptional items of &euro10.9m as the majority of these are taxable. The Group statutory profit after tax, including all discontinued and exceptional items, was &euro3.5m (2019: &euro35.4m loss). Earnings per share (EPS) Underlying EPS from ongoing businesses, excluding non-trading and exceptional items, was 1.5 cents per share, a decrease of 21% on a like for like basis. Basic EPS from continuing operations was 0.5 cents per share compared to a loss of 2.4 cents per share in the prior year. Dividend As announced previously, and taking into account the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, the Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend for the period to September. CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE The cash performance table is derived from the statutory cash flow statement and reconciliations are included in note 18 in the consolidated interim financial statements. Sep 20 Sep 19 &eurom &eurom EBITDA 88.5 104.3 Working capital movement 58.8 22.9 Movement in provisions and other - (3.3) Net replacement capital expenditure (23.7) (29.2) Interest, loan fees and tax (17.6) (21.7) Underlying free cash flow 106.0 73.0 UK Municipal contracts (8.2) (21.2) Free cash flow 97.8 51.8 Growth capital expenditure (3.3) (10.5) Synergy, integration & restructuring spend (5.6) (13.1) Other (1.3) (6.0) Disposals net of acquisitions - 51.1 Dividends paid - (4.4) Net core cash flow 87.6 68.9 Net debt disposed/acquired - 2.3 Replacement capital expenditure - new IFRS 16 (24.7) (21.2) leases Total 62.9 50.0 Opening net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (659.9) (552.0) Loan fee amortisation (0.5) (0.1) IFRS 16 transition adjustment - (177.3) Net debt movement excluding UK PPP net debt 62.9 50.0 Exchange 6.3 0.7 Closing net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (591.2) (678.7) Free cash flow conversion 346% 102% The numbers for the prior period include both continuing and discontinued operations. Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow as a percentage of underlying EBIT. Free cash flow was strong at &euro97.8m, an increase of &euro46m from the prior period boosted by a strong working capital performance. Working capital was an inflow of &euro58.8m benefitting from the Covid-19 tax deferrals, which increased from &euro6m at March to &euro60.1m at September. Customer collections have remained strong in the first six months despite Covid-19, with minimal impact on days sales outstanding. We continue to expect a deterioration in this area in the second half if governmental support starts to fall away. Replacement capital spend, excluding new IFRS 16 leases, was well controlled at &euro23.7m (2019: &euro29.2m) as capital spend was restricted given the pandemic. In addition, &euro24.7m of new leases have been entered into, principally relating to the continuation of the truck replacement programme. Total replacement capital spend of &euro48.4m represents c.80% of depreciation. The growth capital spend includes the new silos and infrastructure for construction materials at ATM and final payments relating to the expansion of the Maasvlakte landfill site. In line with expectations, spend on UK Municipal contracts at &euro8.2m was significantly lower than in prior periods. Synergy, integration and restructuring spend of &euro5.6m related to the Renewi 2.0 programme together with carry forward costs from the original integration programme. Other cash flows include &euro1.7m funding for the closed UK defined benefit pension scheme. Net cash generated from operating activities increased from &euro81.2m in the prior period to &euro129.4m in the current year. A reconciliation to the underlying cash flow performance as referred to above is included in note 18 in the consolidated interim financial statements. INVESTMENT PROJECTS Expenditure in 2020/21 The Group's long-term expectations for replacement capital expenditure remain around 80% of depreciation. This level may from time to time be supplemented with larger scale replacement projects. As previously announced the total capital spend for FY21 was lowered as a result of the pandemic and remains at c.&euro75m. This spend will include the new infrastructure for the construction materials at ATM which is well underway in the first half and a new de-packaging hall in Organics in Commercial Netherlands. Return on assets The Group return on operating assets (excluding debt, tax and goodwill, ongoing businesses only) decreased from 19.0% at 31 March 2020 to 17.0% at 30 September 2020. The Group post-tax return on capital employed was 5.3% (31 March 2020 ongoing businesses only: 6.0%). Treasury and cash management Core net debt and leverage ratios Core net debt excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities and the net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts which is non-recourse to the Group and secured over the assets of the special purpose vehicles. Core net debt was better than management expectations at &euro381.1m (31 March 2020: &euro457.2m) with working capital and capital expenditure well controlled and the benefit of Covid-19 related tax deferrals principally in the Netherlands. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.69x, comfortably within our amended covenant limit for the period of 5.5x. Adjusting for the Covid-19 tax deferral of &euro60.1m would result in an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.10x; these deferrals are now expected to be repaid in 36 monthly instalments from July 2021 onwards. In May 2020 we secured a new structure of higher covenant test levels to ensure solvency through the Covid-19 crisis. Leverage covenant peaks at 6.0x for March 2021, falling back to 3.5x in September 2021. Liquidity was also very strong with cash balances of &euro136m and total liquidity, including undrawn facilities, of &euro325m. Debt structure and strategy Borrowings, excluding PPP non-recourse borrowings, are mainly long-term as set out in the table below. Debt Structure Drawn Term &eurom &euro100m Belgian Green retail bond 100.0 June 2022 &euro75m Belgian Green retail bond 75.0 July 2024 &euro495m Green RCF and term loan 306.1 May 2023/2024 Green EUPP 25.0 December 2023/2025 506.1 Historic IAS 17 finance leases and 15.6 other Loan fees (4.3) Cash and Money market funds (136.3) Core net debt (as per covenant 381.1 definitions) IFRS 16 lease liabilities 210.1 Net debt excluding UK PPP net debt 591.2 (note 11) All of our core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed. The main facility has been hedged with five cross currency swaps totalling &euro237.0m at fixed Euro interest rates of between 1.27% and 1.41% which expire between July 2022 and December 2022. As at 30 September 2020, 86% of our core debt was fixed or hedged. The introduction of IFRS 16 on 1 April 2019 brought additional lease liabilities onto the balance sheet with an associated increase in assets. Covenants on our main bank facilities remain on a frozen GAAP basis. The Group operates a committed invoice discounting programme. The cash received for invoices sold at 30 September 2020 was &euro74.7m (March 2020: &euro88.0m). Debt borrowed in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the financing of UK PPP programmes is separate from the Group core debt and is secured over the assets of the SPVs with no recourse to the Group as a whole. Interest rates are fixed by means of interest rate swaps at contract inception. At 30 September 2020 this debt amounted to &euro84.2m (31 March 2020: &euro90.0m). PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Around 85% of the Group's provisions are long-term in nature, with the onerous

contract provisions against the PPP contracts being utilised over 20 years and landfill provisions for many decades longer. The provisions balance classified as due within one year amounts to &euro45m, including &euro7m for restructuring, &euro21m for Municipal onerous contracts and &euro6m for landfill related spend. Details of contingent liabilities are set out in note 16 of the financial statements and the Group does not expect any of these to crystallise in the coming year. Retirement benefits The Group has a defined benefit pension scheme for certain UK employees which has been closed to new entrants since September 2002 and was closed to future benefit accrual from 1 December 2019. At 30 September 2020, the scheme had moved back to a deficit of &euro0.8m from a surplus of &euro16.0m at 31 March 2020. The move in the period was due to a significant decrease in the discount rate assumption from March together with an increase in inflation which was only partially offset by an increase in asset returns. There are also several defined benefit pension schemes for employees in the Netherlands and Belgium which had a retirement benefit deficit of &euro7.5m at 30 September 2020, unchanged from March. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES Renewi operates a risk management framework to identify, assess and control the most serious risks facing the Group. The 2020 Annual Report (pages 80 to 83) provides a discussion of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties. The Board believes that the key risks and associated mitigation strategies have not changed in the period. The principal risk event that Renewi, like all companies, has been addressing is the short and longer term impact of Covid-19. The health and wellbeing of our people is our key priority. We have put in place a full range of measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our people, customers and operations. These are aligned with guidance given by national governments. To date we have seen low levels of infection in the workforce, an ongoing ability to serve customers, and an effective transition of office-based workers to work from home with high productivity and appropriate support for their well-being. To address the economic impacts of Covid-19, we have implemented effective cost reduction measures and plans to preserve cash. The ongoing risk factors related to the pandemic are being monitored and are included in our key strategic risks. They are primarily related to: health and safety; product pricing, demand and quality; residue pricing and capacity; labour availability; input volumes; and cyber threat. GOING CONCERN The Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements after assessing the Group's principal risks including the risks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Further details of the modelling and scenarios prepared are set out in note 2 of the financial statements. Having considered all the elements of the financial projections, sensitivities and mitigating actions, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and to meet its covenants. STATEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The Directors confirm that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 R and DTR 4.2.8 R, namely: · an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and · material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last Annual Report. A list of current Directors is maintained on the Renewi plc website: www.renewiplc.com. By order of the Board O de Bont T Woolrych Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 9 November 2020 9 November 2020 Consolidated Interim Income Statement (unaudited) First half ended 30 September 2020 First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 Note Non-trading Non-trading Underlying & Underlying & exceptional exceptional items items &eurom Total &eurom Total &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 3,4 821.4 - 821.4 915.7 - 915.7 Cost of sales 5 (687.1) (7.7) (694.8) (756.2) (9.7) (765.9) Gross profit 134.3 (7.7) 126.6 159.5 (9.7) 149.8 (loss) Administrative 5 (106.0) (3.6) (109.6) (111.7) (37.1) (148.8) expenses Operating 3 28.3 (11.3) 17.0 47.8 (46.8) 1.0 profit (loss) Finance income 5,6 5.6 0.4 6.0 4.9 0.2 5.1 Finance charges 5,6 (19.1) - (19.1) (22.6) (1.0) (23.6) Share of 0.5 - 0.5 (0.3) - (0.3) results from associates and joint ventures Profit (loss) 3 15.3 (10.9) 4.4 29.8 (47.6) (17.8) before taxation Taxation 5,7 (3.7) 2.8 (0.9) (7.3) 6.3 (1.0) Profit (loss) 11.6 (8.1) 3.5 22.5 (41.3) (18.8) for the period from continuing operations DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Profit (loss) 15 - - - 2.3 (18.9) (16.6) for the period from discontinued operations Profit (loss) 11.6 (8.1) 3.5 24.8 (60.2) (35.4) for the period Attributable to: Owners of the 11.9 (8.1) 3.8 24.7 (60.3) (35.6) parent Non-controlling (0.3) - (0.3) 0.1 0.1 0.2 interests 11.6 (8.1) 3.5 24.8 (60.2) (35.4) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent (cent per share) Continuing 9 1.5 (1.0) 0.5 2.8 (5.2) (2.4) operations Discontinued 9 - - - 0.3 (2.4) (2.1) operations 1.5 (1.0) 0.5 3.1 (7.6) (4.5) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent (cent per share) Continuing 9 1.5 (1.0) 0.5 2.8 (5.2) (2.4) operations Discontinued 9 - - - 0.3 (2.4) (2.1) operations 1.5 (1.0) 0.5 3.1 (7.6) (4.5) Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) First half ended 30 September 2020 First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 &eurom &eurom Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on 1.8 5.1 translation of foreign subsidiaries Fair value movement on 2.0 (5.3) cash flow hedges Deferred tax on fair value (0.6) 1.1 movement on cash flow hedges Share of other 0.1 - comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method Net other comprehensive 3.3 0.9 income to be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent periods Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Actuarial (loss) gain on (18.4) 5.0 defined benefit pension schemes Deferred tax on actuarial 3.5 (0.8) (loss) gain on defined benefit pension schemes Net other comprehensive (14.9) 4.2 (loss) income not being reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive (loss) (11.6) 5.1 income for the period, net of tax Profit (loss) for the 3.5 (35.4) period Total comprehensive loss (8.1) (30.3) for the period Attributable to: Owners of the parent (7.8) (29.9) Non-controlling interests (0.3) (0.4) (8.1) (30.3) Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the parent arising from: Continuing operations (7.8) (13.3) Discontinued operations - (16.6) (7.8) (29.9) Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet (unaudited) As at 30 September 2020 Note 30 September 30 September 31 March 2020 2019 2020 &eurom &eurom &eurom Assets Non-current assets Goodwill and intangible 10 609.6 602.1 610.1 assets Property, plant and 10 562.1 580.3 584.0 equipment

Right-of-use assets 10 211.8 181.9 206.9 Investments 14.8 17.1 15.6 Financial assets 135.7 143.5 141.8 relating to PPP contracts Derivative financial 14 - 0.3 2.1 instruments Defined benefit pension 13 - 5.1 16.0 scheme surplus Trade and other 2.5 3.4 3.1 receivables Deferred tax assets 39.7 37.9 37.2 1,576.2 1,571.6 1,616.8 Current assets Inventories 20.6 25.0 20.7 Investments 14 8.5 9.2 8.1 Loans to associates and 0.9 0.9 0.9 joint ventures Financial assets 6.2 5.7 6.0 relating to PPP contracts Trade and other 250.4 270.2 272.4 receivables Derivative financial 14 - 0.2 - instruments Current tax receivable - - 0.7 Cash and cash 136.3 107.9 194.5 equivalents 422.9 419.1 503.3 Assets of disposal 15 - 101.4 - groups classified as held for sale 422.9 520.5 503.3 Total assets 1,999.1 2,092.1 2,120.1 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings - PPP 11 (81.7) (87.1) (87.2) non-recourse net debt Borrowings - Other 11 (687.0) (750.7) (816.1) Derivative financial 14 (35.5) (32.7) (32.4) instruments Other non-current (60.9) (6.8) (7.1) liabilities Defined benefit pension 13 (8.3) (10.1) (7.5) schemes deficit Provisions 12 (238.9) (211.9) (252.4) Deferred tax (44.4) (52.8) (46.9) liabilities (1,156.7) (1,152.1) (1,249.6) Current liabilities Borrowings - PPP 11 (2.5) (2.2) (2.8) non-recourse net debt Borrowings - Other 11 (40.5) (35.9) (38.3) Derivative financial 14 (3.2) (4.3) (5.6) instruments Trade and other (509.7) (512.4) (534.3) payables Current tax payable (14.5) (15.0) (16.5) Provisions 12 (45.3) (35.6) (37.7) (615.7) (605.4) (635.2) Liabilities of disposal 15 - (55.4) - groups classified as held for sale (615.7) (660.8) (635.2) Total liabilities (1,772.4) (1,812.9) (1,884.8) Net assets 226.7 279.2 235.3 Issued capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 99.5 99.5 99.5 Share premium 473.6 473.6 473.6 Exchange reserve (9.9) (12.9) (11.6) Retained earnings (337.6) (282.4) (327.6) 225.6 277.8 233.9 Non-controlling 1.1 1.4 1.4 interests Total equity 226.7 279.2 235.3 Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) First half ended 30 September 2020 Share Share Exchange Retained Non-controlling Total reserve capital premium earnings interests equity &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom Balance at 1 99.5 473.6 (11.6) (327.6) 1.4 235.3 April 2020 Profit (loss) - - - 3.8 (0.3) 3.5 for the period Other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange gain - - 1.7 - 0.1 1.8 on translation of foreign subsidiaries Fair value - - - 2.1 (0.1) 2.0 movement on cash flow hedges Actuarial loss - - - (18.4) - (18.4) on defined benefit pension schemes Tax in respect - - - 2.9 - 2.9 of other comprehensive income items Share of other - - - 0.1 - 0.1 comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method Total - - 1.7 (9.5) (0.3) (8.1) comprehensive income (loss) for the period Share-based - - - 0.7 - 0.7 compensation Own shares - - - (1.2) - (1.2) purchased by the Employee Share Trust Balance as at 99.5 473.6 (9.9) (337.6) 1.1 226.7 30 September 2020 Balance at 31 99.5 473.6 (17.9) (236.7) 1.0 319.5 March 2019 Change in - - - (7.5) - (7.5) accounting policy (IFRS 16 transition) Restated total 99.5 473.6 (17.9) (244.2) 1.0 312.0 equity at 1 April 2019 (Loss) profit - - - (77.9) 0.8 (77.1) for the year Other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange gain - - 6.3 - - 6.3 on translation of foreign subsidiaries Fair value - - - (11.5) (0.7) (12.2) movement on cash flow hedges Actuarial gain - - - 15.2 - 15.2 on defined benefit pension schemes Tax in respect - - - (2.0) (0.5) (2.5) of other comprehensive income items Share of other - - - 0.2 - 0.2 comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method Total - - 6.3 (76.0) (0.4) (70.1) comprehensive income (loss) for the year Share-based - - - 1.2 - 1.2 compensation Non-controlling - - - - 0.8 0.8 interest capital injection Dividends paid - - - (8.6) - (8.6) Balance as at 99.5 473.6 (11.6) (327.6) 1.4 235.3 31 March 2020 Balance at 31 99.5 473.6 (17.9) (236.7) 1.0 319.5 March 2019 Change in - - - (7.5) - (7.5) accounting policy (IFRS 16 transition) Restated total 99.5 473.6 (17.9) (244.2) 1.0 312.0 equity at 1 April 2019 (Loss) profit - - - (35.6) 0.2 (35.4) for the period Other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange gain - - 5.0 - 0.1 5.1 on translation of foreign subsidiaries Fair value - - - (4.6) (0.7) (5.3) movement on cash flow hedges Actuarial gain - - - 5.0 - 5.0 on defined benefit pension schemes Tax in respect - - - 0.3 - 0.3 of other comprehensive income items Total - - 5.0 (34.9) (0.4) (30.3) comprehensive income (loss) for the period Share-based - - - 1.1 - 1.1 compensation Non-controlling - - - - 0.8 0.8 interest capital injection Dividends paid - - - (4.4) - (4.4) Balance as at 99.5 473.6 (12.9) (282.4) 1.4 279.2 30 September 2019 The exchange reserve comprises all foreign exchange differences arising since 1 April 2005 from the translation of the financial statements of non-Euro denominated operations, excluding those disposed of, as well as from the translation of liabilities that hedge the Group's net investment in foreign operations. Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) First half ended 30 September 2020 First half First half 2020/21 2019/20 &eurom &eurom Profit (loss) before tax 4.4 (17.8) Finance income (6.0) (5.1) Finance charges 19.1 23.6 Share of results from associates and (0.5) 0.3 joint ventures Operating profit from continuing 17.0 1.0 operations Operating loss from discontinued - (15.8) operations Amortisation and impairment of 5.0 6.1 intangible assets Depreciation and impairment of property, 40.8 37.7 plant and equipment Depreciation and impairment of 19.5 14.1 right-of-use assets Exceptional loss on disposal of - 53.2 subsidiaries/remeasurement of assets held for sale Gain on disposal of property, plant and (0.4) (2.0) equipment Net outflow in respect of PPP - (0.1) arrangements under the financial asset model Net decrease in provisions (6.1) (21.1) Payment related to committed funding of (1.7) (1.7) the defined benefit pension scheme Share-based compensation 0.7 1.1 Operating cash flows before movement in 74.8 72.5 working capital Decrease in inventories - 0.8 Decrease (increase) in receivables 21.3 (1.5)

Increase in payables 37.8 13.6 Cash flows from operating activities 133.9 85.4 Income tax paid (4.5) (4.2) Net cash inflow from operating 129.4 81.2 activities Investing activities Purchases of intangible assets (4.5) (1.7) Purchases of property, plant and (24.6) (43.7) equipment Proceeds from disposals of property, 2.1 6.9 plant and equipment Acquisition of business assets - (2.6) Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, - 56.0 net of cash disposed of and disposal costs paid Purchase of associates and joint - (1.7) ventures Net receipt of deferred consideration 0.4 0.2 Purchase of other short-term investments - (3.2) Dividends received from associates and 1.1 0.3 joint ventures Outflows in respect of PPP arrangements (0.7) (0.3) under the financial asset model Capital received in respect of PPP 2.5 2.3 financial assets Finance income 4.8 5.8 Net cash (outflow) inflow from investing (18.9) 18.3 activities Financing activities Finance charges and loan fees paid (18.0) (23.2) Investment in own shares by the Employee (1.2) - Share Trust Capital injection from non-controlling - 0.8 interest Dividends paid - (4.4) Proceeds from retail bonds - 75.0 Repayment of retail bonds - (100.0) (Repayment) proceeds from bank (125.7) 49.1 borrowings Repayment of PPP net debt (3.7) (3.6) Repayment of obligations under lease (19.9) (17.7) liabilities Net cash outflow from financing (168.5) (24.0) activities Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash (58.0) 75.5 equivalents Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (0.2) 0.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the 194.5 50.4 beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 136.3 126.0 the period* *Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 2019 represented &euro107.9m as shown on the balance sheet and &euro18.1m included in assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale as set out in note 15. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 1. General information Renewi plc is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Renewi plc is incorporated and domiciled in Scotland under the Companies Act 2006, registered number SC077438. The address of the registered office is 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4DF. The nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are set out in note 3. 2. Basis of preparation This condensed set of consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2020 has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union (EU). They should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and related interpretations adopted by the EU and comply with Article 4 of the EU IAS Regulation and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable for companies reporting under IFRS. The 2020 Annual Report and Accounts are available from the Company's website www.renewiplc.com. These primary statements and selected notes comprise the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2020 and 2019, together with the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020. These interim financial results do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures as at 31 March 2020 have been extracted from the Group's statutory Annual Report and Accounts for that financial year, but do not constitute those accounts. Those statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 June 2020 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board of Directors approved, on 9 November 2020, these consolidated interim financial statements which have been reviewed by BDO LLP but not been audited. Going concern The Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements after assessing the Group's principal risks including the risks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Directors have carried out an assessment on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. This assessment has involved the review of medium-term cash flow modelling over an 18 month period to 31 March 2022 which includes estimates of the impact of Covid-19 on the Group's operations together with other factors that may affect its performance and financial position. These factors include governments' categorisation of the activities of the Group as an essential service in all its key markets, actual trading performance in the period since the outbreak of Covid-19, expectations on the future economic environment, the impact of mitigating actions, available liquidity as well as other principal risks associated with the Group's ongoing operations. The assessment has included a base case scenario setting out the Directors' current expectations of future trading and a plausible downside scenario applying mitigating actions where appropriate to assess the potential impact on the Group's future financial performance. The key judgement in both scenarios is the severity, extent and duration of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In light of further restrictions now in place in the Benelux and the UK, the base case modelling includes a six week Covid-19 lockdown from November 2020 followed by ongoing weaker macro-economic conditions throughout the year ending March 2022. The downside scenario assumes an increased length and severity of second lockdown, further weakening of macro-economic conditions throughout the year ending March 2022, as well as other downside risks which are not linked to Covid-19. Appropriate cost and cash mitigating actions, such as deferral of capital expenditure, site rationalisations, reduction in indirect headcount and reduced discretionary spend, have been applied to generate a plausible and mitigated downside position. For the year ending March 2021 the downside scenario assumes a further month of decline in volumes of up to 25% over and above the base case together with other factors which reduces underlying EBIT by 20% prior to mitigations and 5% after mitigations. In the downside modelling for the year ending March 2022 it has been assumed that there will be an ongoing reduction in volumes due to the macro economic environment together with other factors with a deterioration on underlying EBIT of 36% which reduces to 19% after mitigations. In the base case and plausible downside scenarios the Group has sufficient liquidity and headroom in its existing facilities and no covenants are breached at any of the forecast testing dates. In addition the downside case has been used to perform a reverse stress test to consider the point at which the covenants may be breached. This test indicates that only a significant reduction in volumes, beyond what is considered likely would be required in order to breach covenants. The mitigating actions noted above have been included in this reverse stress test. The likelihood of this scenario is considered to be remote. Having considered all the elements of the financial projections, sensitivities and mitigating actions, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and to meet its covenants. 2. Basis of preparation - continued Changes in presentation The Group changed the composition of its reporting segments from 1 April 2020. This was announced on 26 March 2020 and detailed in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The new structure is a logical step after recent disposals and the reorganisation simplifies the Group's strategy, portfolio, organisation and processes. The segmental information presented in this condensed set of consolidated interim financial statements reflects the information now provided to the chief operating decision maker in order to assess performance and to make decisions on allocating resources. The following changes have been made to the Group's segments as previously reported at 31 March 2020: · The Commercial Waste reportable segment comprises Netherlands and Belgium Commercial Waste. The Netherlands Commercial Waste operating segment now includes the Orgaworld organic waste processing activities previously included within the Monostreams reportable segment. There is no change to Belgium Commercial Waste. · The Mineralz & Water reportable segment comprises ATM previously included in the Hazardous Waste reportable segment and Mineralz previously included within the Monostreams reportable segment. · The Specialities reportable segment comprises the Municipal, Maltha and Coolrec business lines. Maltha and Coolrec were previously included within the Monostreams reportable segment and Municipal was a separate reportable segment.

· The Group central services reportable segment is unchanged however all costs except those related to investors, the Board and strategy are now allocated to the divisions. As required under IFRS 8 Operating Segments, the Group has restated the corresponding segment information for the prior period to enable comparison to the new structure. Accounting policies The results have been prepared applying the accounting policies that were used in the preparation of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts except taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the estimated tax rate that is expected for the full financial year. Standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) are only applicable if endorsed by the European Union. At the date of approval of these interim financial statements, there are no standards or interpretations not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Group and there were no new standards or interpretations which were early adopted by the Group. Exchange Rates The most significant foreign currency for the Group is Sterling with the closing rate on 30 September 2020 of &euro1:GBP0.907 (30 September 2019: &euro1:GBP0.885, 31 March 2020: &euro1:GBP0.884) and an average rate for the period ended 30 September 2020 of &euro1:GBP0.891 (30 September 2019: &euro1:GBP0.886). Significant judgements and estimates The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported values of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these consolidated interim financial statements, the nature of the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those that were applied to the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 and which are set out on pages 147 and 148 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Impact of Covid-19 For the year ended 31 March 2020 management adjusted the future cash flows of cash generating units to reflect the expected impact of Covid-19 when undertaking impairment reviews and in assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets. Overall trading in the first half has been materially ahead of these original Covid-19 adjusted expectations. The full impact of the global pandemic on medium and long term forecasts continues to be difficult to predict, however as the performance in the first half shows no adverse indicators to those year end estimates there has been no requirement to update goodwill impairment modelling. The pandemic is an inherently uncertain event and the Group continues to monitor the impact on the business. As a result of Covid-19 the outstanding trade receivables have been reviewed on a detailed customer by customer basis taking into account the sector in which they operate, the available government support and the likelihood of default in order to assess the expected credit loss. The Group has taken advantage of Government support to delay the payment of VAT and payroll taxes in both the Netherlands and the UK. 2. Basis of preparation - continued Underlying business performance The Group uses alternative performance measures as we believe these measures provide additional useful information on the underlying trends, performance and position of the Group. These underlying measures are used by the Group for internal performance analysis and incentive compensation arrangements for employees. The term 'underlying' refers to the relevant measure being reported for continuing operations excluding non-trading and exceptional items. These include underlying earnings before interest and tax (underlying EBIT), underlying profit before tax, underlying profit after tax, underlying free cash flow, underlying earnings per share and underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). The terms 'EBIT', 'exceptional items' and 'underlying' are not defined terms under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable with similarly titled profit measures reported by other companies. These measures are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measurements of profit. A full list of alternative performance measures and non-IFRS measures together with reconciliations are set out in note 18. Non-trading and exceptional items Items classified as non-trading and exceptional are disclosed separately due to their size or incidence to enable a better understanding of performance. These include, but are not limited to, significant impairments, significant restructuring of the activities of an entity including employee associated severance costs, acquisition and disposal related transaction costs, integration costs, synergy delivery costs, significant fires, onerous contracts arising from restructuring activities or if significant in size, profit or loss on disposal of properties or subsidiaries as these are irregular, the change in fair value of non-hedged derivatives, ineffectiveness of derivative financial instruments, the impact of changing the discount rate on provisions and amortisation of acquisition intangibles. The Group incurs costs each year in maintaining intangible assets which include acquired customer relationships, permits and licences and excludes amortisation of these assets from underlying EBIT to avoid double counting such costs within underlying results. A full listing of those items presented as non-trading and exceptional is shown in note 5. 3. Segmental reporting The Group's chief operating decision maker is considered to be the Board of Directors. The Group's reportable segments are determined with reference to the information provided to the Board of Directors in order for it to allocate the Group's resources and to monitor the performance of the Group and are set out below: Following the implementation of the new divisional structure on 1 April 2020 the Group's reportable segments are: Commercial Waste Collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium. Mineralz & Waste Decontamination, stabilisation and re-use of highly contaminated materials to produce certified secondary products for the construction industry in the Netherlands and Belgium. Specialities Processing plants focusing on recycling and diverting specific waste streams. The operations are in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Portugal and Hungary. Group central services Head office corporate function. The Commercial Waste reportable segment includes the Netherlands Commercial Waste and Belgium Commercial Waste operating segments which have been aggregated and reported as one reportable segment as they operate in similar markets in relation to the nature of the products, services, processes and type of customer. The profit measure the Board of Directors uses to evaluate performance is underlying EBIT. The Group accounts for inter-segment trading on an arm's length basis. The segmental information under the new structure at 30 September 2020 is set out below. The 2019/20 numbers are presented on a consistent basis with 2020/21 as explained in the changes in presentation section in note 2. 3. Segmental reporting - continued Revenue First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 &eurom &eurom Netherlands Commercial 396.8 408.5 Waste Belgium Commercial Waste 198.5 222.9 Intra-segment (0.3) (0.6) Commercial Waste 595.0 630.8 Mineralz & Water 90.4 74.6 Specialities 149.4 159.1 Inter-segment revenue (13.4) (13.8) Revenue from ongoing 821.4 850.7 businesses Operations disposed of - 65.0 in the prior year Revenue from continuing 821.4 915.7 operations Results First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 &eurom &eurom Netherlands Commercial 21.1 26.1 Waste Belgium Commercial Waste 8.3 14.6 Commercial Waste 29.4 40.7 Mineralz & Water 2.3 2.5 Specialities - (0.2) Group central services (3.4) (5.2) Underlying EBIT from 28.3 37.8 ongoing businesses Operations disposed of - 10.0 in the prior year Underlying EBIT from 28.3 47.8 continuing operations Non-trading and (11.3) (46.8) exceptional items (note 5) Operating profit from 17.0 1.0 continuing operations Finance income 5.6 4.9 Finance charges (19.1) (22.6) Finance income - non 0.4 0.2 trading and exceptional items Finance charges - non - (1.0) trading and exceptional items Share of results from 0.5 (0.3) associates and joint ventures Profit (loss) before 4.4 (17.8) taxation and discontinued operations

Net Commercial Mineralz Specialities Group Tax, Total assets Waste & Water centra net l debt servic and &eurom es derivat &eurom &eurom &eurom ives &eurom &eurom 30 Septem ber 2020 Gross 1,029.9 251.7 228.2 26.7 39.7 1,576.2 non-cu rrent assets Gross 179.7 26.6 69.0 11.3 136.3 422.9 curren t assets Gross (387.6) (207.0) (180.4) (88.1) (909.3) (1,772.4 liabil ) ities Net 822.0 71.3 116.8 (50.1) (733.3) 226.7 assets (liabi lities ) 31 March 2020 Gross 1,040.6 252.3 243.4 41.2 39.3 1,616.8 non-cu rrent assets Gross 190.2 32.7 73.0 12.2 195.2 503.3 curren t assets Gross (379.8) (209.4) (191.7) (58.1) (1,045. (1,884.8 liabil 8) ) ities Net 851.0 75.6 124.7 (4.7) (811.3) 235.3 assets (liabi lities ) 4. Revenue The following tables show the Group's continuing revenue by type of service delivered and by primary geographic markets. The 2019/20 numbers are presented on a consistent basis with 2020/21 as explained in the changes in presentation section in note 2: By type Commercial Mineralz Specialities Inter-segment Sub Prior Total of Waste & Water total period service dispos als &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom 30 Septembe r 2020 Inbound 510.1 73.0 104.2 (11.3) 676.0 - 676.0 Outbound 53.9 17.4 43.1 (1.2) 113.2 - 113.2 On-Site 18.2 - - (0.1) 18.1 - 18.1 Other 12.8 - 2.1 (0.8) 14.1 - 14.1 Total 595.0 90.4 149.4 (13.4) 821.4 - 821.4 revenue 30 Septembe r 2019* Inbound 526.9 63.2 94.2 (11.7) 672.6 6.3 678.9 Outbound 68.1 11.4 59.8 (1.2) 138.1 - 138.1 On-Site 19.5 - - (0.1) 19.4 58.7 78.1 Other 16.3 - 5.1 (0.8) 20.6 - 20.6 Total 630.8 74.6 159.1 (13.8) 850.7 65.0 915.7 revenue *The 2019 comparatives have been realigned for more consistent disclosure. By Commercial Mineralz Specialities Inter-segment Sub Prior Total geographic Waste & Water total period market dispos als &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom &eurom 30 September 2020 Netherlands 396.6 69.7 20.5 (12.7) 474.1 - 474.1 Belgium 198.4 20.7 13.0 (0.7) 231.4 - 231.4 UK - - 102.5 - 102.5 - 102.5 France - - 9.2 - 9.2 - 9.2 Other - - 4.2 - 4.2 - 4.2 Total 595.0 90.4 149.4 (13.4) 821.4 - 821.4 revenue 30 September 2019 Netherlands 408.1 66.8 21.4 (12.8) 483.5 65.0 548.5 Belgium 222.7 7.8 25.2 (1.0) 254.7 - 254.7 UK - - 94.3 - 94.3 - 94.3 France - - 12.2 - 12.2 - 12.2 Other - - 6.0 - 6.0 - 6.0 Total 630.8 74.6 159.1 (13.8) 850.7 65.0 915.7 revenue Revenue recognised at a point in time amounted to &euro767.3m (2019/20: &euro802.1m) with the remainder recognised over time. The majority of the Commercial and Specialities revenue is recognised at a point in time, whereas for Mineralz & Water it is recognised over time. 5. Non-trading and exceptional items To improve the understanding of the Group's financial performance, items which are not considered to reflect the underlying performance are presented in non-trading and exceptional items. First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 &eurom &eurom Renewi 2.0 improvement 3.6 - programme Merger related costs - 6.5 Portfolio management activity: Loss on remeasurement of - 35.5 assets held for sale Prior year disposals - (2.2) 2017 merger related - (1.8) - 31.5 Other items: Restructuring charges - 2.8 1.0 cash Restructuring charges - 3.2 - non-cash Provision against AEB - 3.0 incinerator receivable ATM soil issues - 1.5 6.0 5.5 Ineffectiveness on cash (0.4) 0.8 flow hedges Amortisation of 1.7 3.3 acquisition intangibles Non-trading and 10.9 47.6 exceptional items in profit (loss) before tax (continuing operations) Tax on non-trading and (2.8) (3.8) exceptional items Exceptional tax credit - (2.5) Non-trading and 8.1 41.3 exceptional items in profit (loss) after tax (continuing operations) Discontinued operations - 18.9 Total non-trading and 8.1 60.2 exceptional items in profit (loss) after tax The above non-trading and exceptional items include the following: Renewi 2.0 improvement programme Renewi 2.0 improvement programme is a new significant one-off project with expected capital and one-off costs of &euro40m over a three year period and as a result is considered to be exceptional. Following the transformational merger three years ago, the goal of the Renewi 2.0 improvement programme is to make the Group more streamlined and more efficient in order to improve customer experience and increase employee engagement. The programme also includes around &euro4m of IT integration costs carried over from the original integration programme and now merged with the Renewi 2.0 digitisation plans. This is the first year of the programme and the costs incurred of &euro3.6m are all recorded in administrative expenses. Merger related costs The prior year costs of &euro6.5m related to the merger of Shanks Group and Van Gansewinkel Groep (VGG) in 2017 and the associated synergy delivery projects. The total cost of &euro6.5m was recorded in administrative expenses. Portfolio management activity The prior year costs related to the Reym disposal, release of a warranty provision in relation to prior year disposals and a warranty settlement related to the 2017 merger. The total cost of &euro31.5m was recorded in administrative expenses. Other items The restructuring charges in the current period relate to a Covid-19 cost action programme started in the first half to address the challenges of the pandemic. These costs are considered to be exceptional due to the total expected cost of the programme and the one-off nature of the circumstances. The costs of &euro6.0m in the current year relate to the closure of two production lines at Ghent and Houthalen in the Belgium Commercial division including &euro3.2m of impairment of assets. The total cost was recorded in cost of sales. In the prior year an impairment provision of &euro3.0m was reflected relating to the Amsterdam AEB incinerator unplanned shutdown which was reimbursed in full by March 2020. Following the reopening of the end market for ATM soil no further charges for logistics or storage are recorded as exceptional. The total charge of &euro5.5m was split &euro4.4m in cost of sales and &euro1.1m in administrative expenses. 5. Non-trading and exceptional items - continued Items recorded in finance charges and finance income The current period &euro0.4m credit for ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges is principally in relation to the cross-currency interest rate swaps. The prior year charge of &euro0.8m related to the Cumbria PPP project interest rate swaps as a result of a revised repayment programme for the PPP non-recourse debt. Amortisation of acquisition intangibles Amortisation of intangible assets acquired in business combinations of &euro1.7m (2019/20: &euro3.3m) is all recorded in cost of sales. Exceptional tax credit The prior year exceptional tax credit of &euro2.5m related to a release of provisions in relation to pre-merger tax issues in Belgium and the Netherlands. Discontinued operations The sale of the Canadian disposal group was completed on 30 September 2019 which resulted in a loss on disposal of &euro18.9m and further details are set out in note

15. As a result of uncertainty of receipt, the contingent proceeds from this disposal will only be recognised once more certain. 6. Net finance charges First half 2020/21 First half &eurom 2019/20 &eurom Finance charges Interest payable on borrowings 7.6 9.9 Interest payable on PPP 3.7 3.9 non-recourse net debt Lease liabilities interest 3.2 3.1 Unwinding of discount on 3.1 3.7 provisions (note 12) Interest charge on the retirement - 0.1 benefit schemes Amortisation of loan fees 0.7 0.7 Other finance costs 0.8 1.2 Total finance charges before 19.1 22.6 non-trading and exceptional items Finance income Interest receivable on financial (4.5) (4.7) assets relating to PPP contracts Unwinding of discount on deferred (0.1) (0.1) consideration receivable Interest income on the retirement (0.2) - benefit schemes Other finance income (0.8) (0.1) Total finance income before (5.6) (4.9) non-trading and exceptional items Non-trading and exceptional items Ineffectiveness charge on cash - 1.0 flow hedges Ineffectiveness credit on cash (0.4) (0.2) flow hedges Non-trading and exceptional items (0.4) 0.8 Net finance charges 13.1 18.5 7. Taxation Tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimate of the full year effective tax rate on expected full year profits to March 2021. The estimated average underlying annual tax rate on continuing operations for the year to 31 March 2021 is 24.5% (2019/20: 24.5%). In December 2019, the Dutch government enacted amendments to the Netherlands corporate income tax rate so that the rate remains at 25% for the period ending 31 March 2021 and then reduces to 21.7% for the period ending 31 March 2022 and subsequent periods. As a result, Netherlands deferred tax is calculated at the substantively enacted rates depending on when the timing differences are expected to reverse. Further tax changes were proposed by the Dutch government in the Budget announcement of 15 September 2020 including an amendment of the corporate income tax rate to 25% for the period ending 31 March 2022 and subsequent periods. However, these rates have not as yet been enacted so are not reflected in the deferred tax balances at 30 September 2020. 8. Dividends The Directors have not recommended an interim dividend for the current year (2019: 0.45 pence per ordinary share). The Directors did not recommend a final dividend for the year ended March 2020 (2019: 0.5 pence per share). 9. Earnings per share The Directors believe that adjusting earnings per share for the effect of the non-trading and exceptional items, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and the change in fair value of derivatives enables comparison with historical data calculated on the same basis. Non-trading and exceptional items are those items that need to be disclosed separately on the face of the Income Statement, because of their size or incidence, to enable a better understanding of performance. Continuing First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 operations Basic Dilutions Diluted Basic Dilutions Diluted Weighted 795.2 - 795.2 794.6 0.9 795.5 average number of shares (million) Profit (loss) 3.5 - 3.5 (18.8) - (18.8) after tax (&eurom) Non-controlling 0.3 - 0.3 (0.2) - (0.2) interests (&eurom) Profit (loss) 3.8 - 3.8 (19.0) - (19.0) after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders (&eurom) Basic earnings 0.5 - 0.5 (2.4) - (2.4) (loss) per share (cents) The weighted average number of shares excludes ordinary shares held by the Employee Share Trust. The reconciliation between underlying earnings per share and basic loss per share is as follows: First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 Cents &eurom Cents &eurom Underlying 1.5 11.9 2.8 22.4 earnings per share/Underl ying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders Adjustments: Non-trading (1.4) (10.9) (6.0) (47.7) and exceptional items Tax on 0.4 2.8 0.5 3.8 non-trading and exceptional items Exceptional - - 0.3 2.5 tax Basic 0.5 3.8 (2.4) (19.0) earnings (loss) per share/Profit (loss) after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders Diluted 1.5 11.9 2.8 22.4 underlying earnings per share/Underl ying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders Diluted 0.5 3.8 (2.4) (19.0) basic earnings (loss) per share/Profit (loss) after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders Discontinued First half 2020/21 First half 2019/20 operations Cents &eurom Cents &eurom Underlying - - 0.3 2.3 earnings per share/Underl ying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic loss - - (2.1) (16.6) per share/Loss after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders 10. Goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets Goodwill Intangible Property, Right-of-use Total plant &eurom assets assets &eurom and equipment &eurom &eurom &eurom Net book 552.7 52.9 629.1 - 1,234.7 value at 31 March 2019 IFRS 16 - - (35.5) 35.5 - transition accounting policy change Right-of-use - - - 139.8 139.8 assets on transition Net book 552.7 52.9 593.6 175.3 1,374.5 value at 1 April 2019 - restated Additions - 8.5 65.6 61.8 135.9 Acquisition 8.4 0.7 8.9 13.5 31.5 through business combinations Disposals - - (9.3) (0.9) (10.2) Amortisation - (12.8) (73.1) (32.4) (118.3) and depreciation charge Impairment - - (1.7) (10.4) (12.1) charge Exchange - (0.3) - - (0.3) Net book 561.1 49.0 584.0 206.9 1,401.0 value at 31 March 2020 Additions - 4.5 20.5 24.7 49.7 Disposals - - (1.6) (0.1) (1.7) Amortisation - (5.0) (37.2) (19.4) (61.6) and depreciation charge Impairment - - (3.6) (0.1) (3.7) charge Exchange - - - (0.2) (0.2) Net book 561.1 48.5 562.1 211.8 1,383.5 value at 30 September 2020 At 30 September 2020, the Group had property, plant and equipment commitments of &euro16.6m (2019/20: &euro11.5m), right-of-use asset commitments of &euro23.3m (2019/20: &euro25.1m) and intangible asset commitments of &euro2.4m (2019/20: &euro0.2m). 11. Borrowings Borrowings are analysed as follows: As at 30 As at 30 As at 31 September September March 2020 2019 2020 &eurom &eurom &eurom Non-current borrowings Retail bonds 174.4 174.2 174.3 European private placements 24.6 24.6 24.6 Term loans 80.4 137.5 81.5 Revolving credit facility 222.4 262.1 352.0 Lease liabilities 183.3 152.3 181.2 Other loans 1.9 - 2.5 Borrowings - Other 687.0 750.7 816.1 Borrowings - PPP non-recourse net 81.7 87.1 87.2 debt 768.7 837.8 903.3 Current borrowings Bank overdrafts 0.7 0.4 0.7 Lease liabilities 38.6 31.1 36.4 Other loans 1.2 4.4 1.2 Borrowings - Other 40.5 35.9 38.3 Borrowings - PPP non-recourse net 2.5 2.2 2.8 debt 43.0 38.1 41.1 11. Borrowings - continued Movement in net debt As at Cash flows Other Exchange As at non-cash movements changes 1 April &eurom 30 &eurom September &eurom 2020 2020 &eurom &eurom Cash and 194.5 (58.0) - (0.2) 136.3 cash equivalents * Bank loans (437.9) 125.7 (0.4) 6.0 (306.6) and

