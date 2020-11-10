

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and systems, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax grew 6.9 percent to 20.2 million pounds from last year's 18.9 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax was 23.7 million pounds, compared to 25.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 32.8 pence, compared to 36 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit fell 7.3 percent from last year to 24.3 million pounds. Adjusted operating margin of 17.3 percent improved from 16.6 percent last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 11 percent to 140.3 million pounds from 157.6 million pounds last year, affected by customer site closures and the introduction of new covid-related working practices.



Reported orders went up 6.0 percent to 175.7 million pounds. Order book was 204.6 million pounds, up 16.9 percent from 175.0 million as of March 31.



Looking ahead, Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive, said, '... robust trading during the first half, combined with a strong order book, gives us confidence for the second half, absent a material increase in covid-related disruption that could impact facility or customer site access. We expect full-year performance to be a little behind last year on a constant currency basis, ahead of current analyst forecasts.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de