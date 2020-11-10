Technavio has been monitoring the sports footwear market and the growth is expected to decline by USD 10.23 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports footwear market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Athleisure sports footwear
- What are the major trends in the market?
Use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sports gear and equipment
- Who are the top players in the market?
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market will be driven by the introduction of more innovative sports footwear. However, the volatile cost of raw materials will challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the introduction of more innovative sports footwear will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatile cost of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports footwear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sports Footwear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Athleisure Sports Footwear
- Running Sports Footwear
- Court Game Sports Footwear
- Cleats Sports Footwear
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Professional users
- Recreational users
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Outdoor sports footwear
- Sports-inspired footwear
- Performance sports footwear
Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports footwear market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Footwear Market Size
- Sports Footwear Market Trends
- Sports Footwear Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sports gear and equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Footwear Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports footwear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors
