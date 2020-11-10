

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L), on Tuesday, said it continues to perform robustly despite the significant challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and are currently on track to deliver a good result for 2020.



The company further noted that trading has continued to be strong through the second half of the year with selling prices remaining firm and the company's average weekly private sales rate per site being about 38% ahead of last year.



The Group is fully sold up for the current year and has about £1.36 billion of forward sales reserved beyond 2020, 43% ahead of the previous year's £0.95 billion, with strong rates of build supporting future delivery.



