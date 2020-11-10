

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy (SIEGY.PK) reported a fourth quarter net loss of 390 million euros compared to profit of 79 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 0.51 euros compared to profit of 0.07 euros. Adjusted EBITA before special items declined to 70 million euros from 523 million euros, previous year.



Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 8% to 7.6 billion euros, which was impacted primarily by an 11% decline in revenue in the Gas and Power segment. This was attributable to delays and postponed projects mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders were 6.99 billion euros, down 24%.



The company's fiscal 2021 outlook includes nominal revenue performance of between 2% and 12% and an adjusted EBITA margin of 3% to 5%, before special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

