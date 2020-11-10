The following information is based on the press release from Yara International ASA (Yara International) published on October 23, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Yara International has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 17, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 18.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 18, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards, futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For further infromation please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798269