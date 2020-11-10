WilsonHCG has once again been recognized as a "Leader" in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO. The global talent firm was positioned as a leader in all categories, including innovation in tools and technology, innovation in services, footprint and scalability, candidate experience and talent acquisition transformation journey.

NelsonHall's 2020 RPO NEAT Vendor Evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering RPO services. HR decision-makers use the tool to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and to identify the best-performing vendors overall.

"WilsonHCG continues to have a deep understanding of its clients' talent needs, bringing appropriate innovation in services and technology to enhance its clients' market competitiveness. It has also developed new/adapted existing offerings to address clients' unique 2020 hiring and business challenges, putting WilsonHCG in a strong position to meet future challenges in an uncertain world," said Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Technology Services Analyst with NelsonHall.

"We're proud to rank as a leader in all categories again this year. It's a testament to our team's ongoing commitment to exceptional client service, even under challenging circumstances. We are dedicated to strengthening client partnerships by helping them flourish through any future market fluctuations," said WilsonHCG's CEO John Wilson.

Earlier this year, WilsonHCG was the only provider to be named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2020 PEAK Matrix for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in North America. The company's proprietary analytics platform, Analytics Cloud Exchange (ACE), which collects data from multiple sources and technologies into a single dashboard, was described as a "distinguishing feature of vision and capability advancement."

WilsonHCG was also recognized in HRO Today magazine's annual Baker's Dozen list for RPO for the 10th year in a row.

To learn more about NelsonHall's 2020 Recruitment Process Outsourcing NEAT Vendor Evaluation, please visit NelsonHall's website here.

