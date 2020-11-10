Europe's "Hidden Gem for Investment" to Showcase its Unique Offer at Moldova Business Week 2020

CHISINAU, Moldova, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides being one of the most off-the-beaten-path destinations globally, the Republic of Moldova holds another well-kept secret. This young Eastern European country has been called by the FDI Magazine 2019 "the hidden gem for investment" for its unique features and facilities, to be showcased in the upcoming landmark event Moldova Business Week 2020.

In its seventh year, the two-days conference will now transition to a virtual event hosted entirely online on November 19th and 20th, addressing today's global trends, current economic issues and the ever-evolving global market.

"We're thrilled to be hosting MBW2020 in these challenging times," said Rodica Verbeniuc, General Director of Invest Moldova Agency. "We witness the world changing, businesses struggling and transforming globally, and we are confident that we can help them re-think the old normal, see new perspectives, embrace the compelling investment opportunities of our country and GrowInMoldova."

Moldova Business Week 2020 will offer attendees - the international business community - an interactive digital experience. With panel discussions, practical networking opportunities, case studies for Moldova super brands, as well as six pitching panels during which local companies will present their investment offer, will transform it into a dynamic event for forward-thinking investors not to be missed!

The special guests and keynote speakers are world-class visionaries who will share their strategic insights about our future that is changing right now - trade, marketplace, jobs, social life, customer experience and investment opportunities:

Prof. Michio KAKU, physicist, bestselling author, acclaimed public speaker, renowned futurist, influencer and popularizer of science.

Binod K CHAUDHARY, chairman of Chaudhary Group, Nepal and CG Corp Global, comprising 160 companies and 123 brands.

The agenda also features notable CEOs, experts, government speakers, founders, business owners, which will virtually convene to share their ideas, experiences, inspiration, and future developments within their respective fields.

This highly anticipated event will offer unparalleled insights into how Moldova can exceed investors' expectations by promoting tailored policies designed to support investors, acting as a bridge between East and West, and offering access to a market of over 1 billion potential customers. The Invest Moldova team will assist interested investors in expending their business in Moldova.

Save your seat at Moldova Business Week 2020 by registering here and use MBW2020 to follow the conversation!

