

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after U.S. drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced positive early results from their coronavirus vaccine trial, helping boost hopes of a swifter global economic recovery.



Chinese shares fell as the latest inflation data rekindled worries about deflation. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.59 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,360.15, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 285.31 points, or 1.10 percent, to 26,301.48.



Consumer prices in China were up just 0.5 percent year-on-year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. That was shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down sharply from 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices sank 0.3 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The bureau also said that producer prices were down an annual 2.1 percent - unchanged from the previous month but missing expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent.



Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher on hopes of a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his cabinet to design a fresh stimulus package.



The Nikkei average edged up 65.75 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,905.59, marking its highest close since Nov 5, 1991. The broader Topix index closed 1.12 percent higher at 1,700.80.



Central Japan Railway, East Japan Railway, West Japan Railway, JFront Retailing and ANA Holdings were among the top performers, with gains ranging between 15 percent and 18 percent.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,660.2 billion yen in September, a government report showed today. That was up 4.2 percent from last year. Imports were down 19.2 percent, while exports fell an annual 4.2 percent.



Australian markets rose notably, with oil and travel-related stocks leading the surge. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 41.70 points, or 0.66 percent, to 6,340.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 28.30 points, or 0.43 percent, at 6,544.



Qantas Airways, Flight Centre Travel Group and Sydney Airport Holdings soared 8-10 percent on news of coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. Realty stocks gained ground, with Scentre Group rising 14.5 percent and Dexus surging more than 8 percent.



Oil Search jumped 16.6 percent and Santos climbed over 12 percent after comments from the Saudis, OPEC's top producer and de facto leader, sent oil prices surging by 8 percent on Monday.



Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower. Afterpay gave up 10.9 percent and Appen declined 8.9 percent. Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources lost 10-11 percent after gold prices recorded the steepest slide in over seven years overnight.



Australia's business confidence improved to its highest level since mid-2019 driven by the fall in Covid-19 cases and looming end of lockdown, survey results from the National Bank of Australia showed today.



The business sentiment index advanced to +5 in October from -4 in the previous month. The improvement in confidence was encouraging but remained fragile, and it would likely remain that way until a vaccine is available, NAB said.



Seoul stocks rose for the seventh day as vaccine hopes bolstered investors' risk appetite. The benchmark Kospi inched up 5.63 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,452.83. Tech stocks bucked the uptrend, with Internet portal giants Naver and Kakao losing 4-5 percent.



New Zealand shares joined a global rally as positive data from a late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial bolstered hopes of a 'V' shaped recovery for the global economy.



The benchmark NZX 50 index hit as high as 12,840.04 to reach a fresh peak before paring gains to end the session up 50.19 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,612.39. Vista Group International shares soared 20 percent and Air New Zealand climbed 8 percent.



U.S. stocks rose broadly overnight after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 and that they have so far found no serious safety concerns.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared over 1,600 points to hit a fresh record intraday high before ending the session 3 percent higher at its highest level in over eight months.



The S&P 500 climbed 1.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 percent as investors rotated into some of the stocks hardest hit by the pandemic.



