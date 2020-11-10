The "United Kingdom Wearable Sensors Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK wearable sensors market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 39.50% during 2020-2025. The major trend driving the UK wearable sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which enable their integration into various devices and machines without compromising other functionalities. The market is also stimulated due to the rising awareness of health and fitness, where wearable sensors play a vital role. Innovations in fields as diverse as connectivity, sensor technology, material and data sciences, robotics, and e-textiles, are driving rapid advances in wearables sensors in a broad range of consumer and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom.

With the increasing expectation of being connected anytime and anywhere, wearable sensor technology has grown to be one of the biggest growing industries in the United Kingdom. New opportunities in the market, such as the internet of things (IoT) and smart mobile devices, have accelerated the development of wearables since they provide many benefits to users.

Key Market Trends:

In the United Kingdom, wearable sensors are being used in various domains, such as healthcare, sports, and fitness, defense, and travel. These sensors have been used in the military for multiple applications, like heads up displays. In the entertainment industry, these sensors are being adopted in cinemas, gaming, and flight simulator. The wearable sensors market is helping the augmented reality market in entertainment. Products, like Oculus Rift and Sony HMZ-T3Q, are gaining a lot of popularity among gamers, and the United Kingdom is a prominent gaming market.

In the region, wearable biosensors are being developed to help monitor the health of livestock, particularly dairy cows, to identify the disease brucellosis at an earlier stage. A transportable test is being designed to enable accelerated confirmatory diagnosis of suspected cases. The UK-China project is financed by the Department of Health and Social Care (administered by Innovate UK) and Cranfield University, working with Scottish companies Biotangents and IceRobotics.

Trending is the graphene-based wearable sensors self-power to monitor vital signs and capable of tracking people's vital signs while they go about their daily lives are being developed in the United Kingdom. Researchers at the Exeter University of the United Kingdom are integrating graphene-based sensors into the textiles. The graphene-coated textiles change when exposed to external stimuli, such as variations in temperature or fluctuations in temperature, allowing them to be used as sensors.

Wearable healthcare is expanding the country. For example, BT and the University Hospital Birmingham, the United Kingdom, recently demonstrated the 'connected ambulance' consisting of a 5G-equipped ambulance crew equipped with a VR headset. The clinician can visualize what the paramedic sees in the ambulance. Using a joystick, they are then capable to remotely manage the paramedic in real-time to perform any essential scans, as well as get close-up footage of the scars and injuries of a patient.

The expansion of the AI ecosystem assets such as conversational computing, Machine Learning, smartphone apps, and others will have a profound impact on the delivery of care. 5G and the burgeoning IoT sector will inevitably have a profound effect on the whole wearable sensors market. Technological advancements have progressed the robustness and scope of application of wearable sensors, but reluctance from end-users in employing innovations due to their expensive nature is a significant challenge for the wearable sensors market in the United Kingdom.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has an impact on the wearable sensors market in the region owing to the rising influence of telemedicine. People are supposed to avoid public gatherings to follow social distancing. This is why doctors are taking the telemedicine route where they can treat patients from a distance without creating a scope for any virus spread. The development of applications to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in its systems to assist medical personnel, as well as the growth of telemedicine, has encouraged wearable medical devices market growth.

