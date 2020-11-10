

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session after a government report showed France's industrial production grew at a faster pace in September.



Industrial production increased 1.4 percent month-on-month, following a 1.1 percent rise in August. The rate was forecast to ease to 0.8 percent.



Similarly, growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 2.2 percent from 0.8 percent a month ago.



Investors also cheered reports out of Japan suggesting that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to revitalize the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,369 after climbing as much as 7.6 percent on Monday amid hopes for progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine that might allow the world to revive manufacturing, shopping and normal life.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de