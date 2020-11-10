The supply chain management software market is expected to grow by USD 9.56 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The emergence of supply chain visibility is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Supply Chain Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape
Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Supply Chain Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for supply chain management software in the region.
Companies Covered:
- BluJay Solutions Ltd.
- E2open LLC
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- JDA Software Group Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- WiseTech Global Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
