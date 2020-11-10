Aviya to Help Promote and Support Sales of Rootstock Cloud ERP to This Market

Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, today announced a partnership with Aviya, a consulting company specialized in delivering Salesforce solutions to the Aerospace Defense (A&D) manufacturing industry. Together, Rootstock and Aviya will market and sell Rootstock Cloud ERP to A&D companies in need of a modern, flexible ERP on the Salesforce platform.

"We recently completed implementation of our Cloud ERP for an A&D manufacturer in the UK, and we see vast opportunity to expand in this space," said Per Norling, General Manager of Rootstock International. "Many A&D companies invested in MRP, the ancestor to ERP, or they moved to legacy on-premises ERP systems that are inflexible. Now, many are ready to upgrade, and Aviya is the perfect partner to help us reach those companies."

Nick Health, co-founder of Aviya, commented: "Now, more than ever, manufacturers need adaptable, user-friendly ERP systems that are fast to deploy, yet also robust and scalable. Rootstock offers that solution comprehensively a modern ERP built on the Salesforce platform. Rootstock Cloud ERP provides an efficient way to join front and back office operations, allowing our customers to unlock their full innovation potential."

Rootstock ERP provides enhanced visibility into the entire A&D project lifecycle in real time, from estimating and engineering through scheduling and costing to capacity impact on the shop floor.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About Aviya

Aviya serves the Aerospace, Defense and Manufacturing sectors. Guided by deep industry expertise and expansive knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem, Aviya helps clients to rapidly transform user productivity and customer experiences, together with improved asset management processes and information availability.

