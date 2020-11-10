Nebeus seeks Funding Through the Seedrs Crowdfunding Platform

Proceeds will be used for growth and expansion, and to launch new products and services

The campaign, starting on the 10th of November, is a first step towards the completion of a 'Series A' investment round

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebeus, the London & Barcelona-based fintech startup that bridges crypto with cash with instant loans, is launching a convertible loan crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs on the 10th of November.

With this campaign, Nebeus wants to raise funds to fuel its growth and launch new products and services, such as the brand-new Nebeus Mastercard, planned for Q1 2021. Nebeus will launch its Mastercard through a partnership with the open API banking platform RailsBank.

To accompany its ambitious plans, Nebeus is applying for an Electronic Money Institution License in the United Kingdom before the end of 2020. One of the leading consultancy and compliance firms in the UK, Compliancy Services, has partnered with Nebeus to support them in their application process. In 2021, Nebeus further plans to apply for an additional EMI License in Spain to comply with EU rules and regulations after Brexit.

According to Michael Stroev, COO of Nebeus: "We have huge plans for 2021, and our crowdfunding campaign is a unique opportunity for potential investors. Investors will reap benefits from investing in our equity by seeing their investments grow as Nebeus grows."

Investors who will invest in this crowdfunding campaign will benefit from receiving a 20% discount plus 8% interest on Nebeus's future Series A investment round, planned for 2021. The principal amount of each investment, plus 8% interest, will convert into equity shares at a 20% discount to the price of Nebeus's shares during the Series A round. Additionally, Nebeus will also award its crowdfunding investors with exclusive perks, depending on their investment size.

Media Contact:

V3rtice Comunicación

Marc Figuerola Delgado

+34 682 032 121

marc@v3rtice.com

Victor Goded

+34 676 218 859

victor@v3rtice.com

About Nebeus:

www.nebeus.com