Acuant Launches AcuantGO No Code IDV and KYC Solutions for Agile Digital Transformation

AcuantGO Provides the Fastest Go-To-Market Option with Proven, Secure Technology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced the launch of AcuantGO, a suite of no code solutions. AcuantGO delivers the power of the Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform at lightning speed. It is the fastest way to go-to-market and deploy mobile and web identity verification and KYC/AML that meet regulatory, business and customer needs.



This release comes at a time when businesses in many industries must adapt to rapidly increasing demand for remote transactions. AcuantGO allows businesses of all sizes to upgrade their existing workflows or start from scratch without the need for significant technical resources and a lengthy integration process. Identity Verification and KYC Compliance products can be market-ready in as little as a few hours without any coding or IT expertise and are built to scale and handle unknown or unexpected volumes.

AcuantGO takes the burden off the business to be the expert. Ready to GO packages ensure businesses meet their requirements and needs by answering the most important questions: whether the person on the other end of the transaction is a real person, if they are who they claim to be, if they are someone that you can do business with and if they are someone you should do business with. Solutions can be chosen and tailored by use case and risk level, customized with expert guidance and even access Acuant's patented eDNAdigital identity engine for the ultimate fraud prevention.

"AcuantGO has been in the works for some time, but it has become the go-to solution for this time we are in, we always knew where we were headed, this just accelerated the need for our goal- providing agility and speed without compromise when it comes to identity proofing, especially for remote transactions," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "We want to empower businesses of all sizes in all industries to fight fraud with leading technology, technology that can be implemented in a few hours, not months."

There are no sacrifices with AcuantGO, maintain company branding with easy and unlimited form building, keep up with changing global regulations and obtain fully automated, AI-powered solutions to provide optimal customer experiences.

AcuantGO is designed to give customers the freedom to transact whenever and wherever they wish while protecting their data and privacy. In fact, solutions are GDPR and CCPA compliant out of the box. To learn more, attend the Acuant Webinar November 12th by registering here.

