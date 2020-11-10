eGain Corporation: eGain Modernizes IVR Engagement with AI, Digital, and Analytics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading customer engagement platform provider, today announced eGain Smart IVR, an all-in-one solution to modernize IVR-based customer engagement.



The IVR "headache" in the smartphone age

According to a recent Accenture survey, 84% of consumers hate the IVR experience. Not surprising because most IVR systems are full of frustrating interaction loops, offer limited answers, and lack digital options. All this in a world where more than 80% of calls into IVR come from smartphones!

The eGain Smart IVR solution

eGain Smart IVR helps businesses instantly modernize their IVR estate with digital connectivity, AI solutions, and omnichannel analytics - all in one.

Connect existing IVR estate to digital messaging and self-service options via the eGain Messaging Hub to support smartphone callers

Solve customer queries consistently with AI-powered conversational guidance

Optimize omnichannel customer journeys with insights across IVR, contact center, digital journeys, and unified communications



"In addition to being widely-deployed technology," said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, "IVR is also well understood, with clear benefits. eGain's Smart IVR helps companies extend and build on those benefits, without the expense of completely replacing the existing self-service solution."

"IVR is still a huge customer self-service channel for enterprises," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain SmartIVR will help businesses optimize IVR customer experience and offer digital self-service from IVR."

More information

