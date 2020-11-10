Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 10
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 09-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|186.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|187.43p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP14.51m
|Net borrowing level:
|7%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 09-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|72.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.26p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.37m
|Net borrowing level:
|23%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de