

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit decreased in September amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 152.8 million in September from EUR 251.4 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 157.8 million.



Exports rose 13.0 percent annually in September and imports increased 3.5 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



