

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced Tuesday a proposed underwritten public offering of 38.50 million shares of its common stock.



The Company intends to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase, in whole or in part, up to 5,775,000 of additional shares of Common Stock. BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.



The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to enhance the Company's liquidity position.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de