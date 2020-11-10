Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 252.67p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 245.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 245.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---