Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 10
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 09-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|550.73p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|562.13p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|543.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|555.18p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
