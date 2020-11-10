

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) initiated revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 based on current market conditions.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $24.0 billion to $25.0 billion on Homes closed between 77,000 homes and 80,000 homes.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $23.13 billion for the year.



The Company also declared a 14 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on December 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2020.



