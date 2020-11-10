

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation eased in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.4 percent yearly in October and those of restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear rose by 4.4 percent.



Prices of clothing and footwear, and restaurants and hotels increased by 4.2 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 1.3 percent annually in September, following a 2.9 percent decline in August.



Export prices rose 0.9 percent yearly in September, after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices rose by 1.9 percent, each in September.



