Trading in Alelion Energy Systems AB paid subscription units (BTU) is to cease. The last trading day is Thursday 12 November, 2020. Short name: ALELIO BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957379 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 204070 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.