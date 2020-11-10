Anzeige
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
10.11.20
08:05 Uhr
35,800 Euro
+0,300
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,90036,70012:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 13:17
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Invitation and program to Enento Group's Virtual Capital Markets Day, 25 November 2020

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 2.15 P.M. EET

Invitation and program to Enento Group's Virtual Capital Markets Day, 25 November 2020

Enento Group invites analysts, institutional investors and media representatives to the Group's virtual Capital Markets Day.

Date and time: Wednesday, 25 November 2020, at 12.00 a.m. - 3.00 p.m. EET

The event can be followed streamed via webcast starting at 12.00 a.m. A link to the webcast will be published at https://enento.com/investors/prior to the event. The presentation materials and a recording of the webcast will be available on the Group's website after the event. The presentation materials will be available in English only.

PROGRAM

12.00
Opening of Enento Group's CMD 2020
Mikko Karemo, Director of Sales and Customer Operations

12.05
Building trust in the everyday
Jukka Ruuska, CEO
Q&A

12.30
Preferred partner in credit information
Heikki Koivula, Director of Risk Decisions
Eero Arvonen, Solution Architect
Q&A

13.00
Business Information as an enabler in today's business environment
Karl-Johan Werner, Director of Customer Data Management
Q&A

13.20 - 13.30 Break

13.30
Our key focus areas in Business Processes as a Service
Heikki Ylipekkala, Director of Digital Processes
Q&A

13.50
Technology oriented innovative company: Nordic Future Platform
Jörgen Olofsson, CIO
Q&A

14.10
Delivering shareholder value: Growth and resilience
Elina Stråhlman, CFO

14.30 Q&A for all presenters

15.00
Closing of the event
Jukka Ruuska, CEO

Registration

Please sign up for the event by Monday, 16 November 2020 at the latest by contacting Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fior by filling in the electronic registration form at https://enento.com/investors/.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506
Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

