

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $262.7 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $8.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.1 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $1.57 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $219.1 Mln. vs. $235.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



