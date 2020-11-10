

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, said Tuesday that Tim Hassinger is retiring from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a member of the board of directors, effective December 31, 2020.



The company's board of directors, pursuant to its succession plan, has appointed Randy Wood to succeed Hassinger as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2021. Wood currently serves as the company's chief operating officer.



Hassinger joined Lindsay in October 2017 as President and CEO. During his leadership, the company achieved significant cost savings, process enhancements, and overall improvement in operating margin through the Foundation for Growth initiative.



Since joining Lindsay in 2008, Wood, 48, has served in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility.



Wood currently serves as COO, a position in which he is responsible for the company's financial results and overall operations. Prior to this, he previously held key positions leading the company's irrigation business.



