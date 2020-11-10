Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 9 November 2020:

- 27,886,720 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 15,990,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 26,587,022 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 12,609,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,086,506 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,409,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 2,720,683 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 8,855,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 9 November 2020 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 27,886,720 153.19p 42,719,666 Global Equity Income Shares 26,587,022 201.57p 53,591,460 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,086,506 149.28p 7,593,136 Managed Liquidity Shares 2,720,683 105.34p 2,865,967 Total 106,770,229

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 November 2020