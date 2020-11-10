Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.11.2020 | 13:21
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 10

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 9 November 2020:

- 27,886,720 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 15,990,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 26,587,022 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 12,609,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,086,506 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,409,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 2,720,683 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 8,855,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 9 November 2020 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares27,886,720153.19p42,719,666
Global Equity Income Shares26,587,022201.57p53,591,460
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares5,086,506149.28p7,593,136
Managed Liquidity Shares2,720,683105.34p2,865,967
Total106,770,229

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 November 2020

