Enhancing FlexPod with DobiProtect allows users to protect file and object data anywhere

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced that its DobiProtect offering is now part of Westcon's ONESource FlexPod solutions. The integrated technology offers the broadest support for any cloud strategy and improved operational efficiency to accelerate data center transformation and business evolution.

Built on ground-breaking technology from vendors including NetApp and Cisco, FlexPod simplifies and modernizes IT with continuous innovation, delivering unmatched application performance to customers globally. The integration of DobiProtect into the Westcon FlexPod solution enables an immediate and reliable way to access your most business-critical network-attached storage (NAS) and object storage data, on-premises or in the cloud, to mitigate disruptions if cyberthreats, ransomware, accidental deletions, or software vulnerabilities occur.

Protecting business-critical data from ransomware, corruption, insider threats, and human error (for example, accidental deletion), DobiProtect allows organizations to easily and cost effectively create a 'golden copy' of their business-critical file and object data in its native form across heterogeneous platforms. This golden copy enables companies to quickly restore their unstructured data when serious disruptions occur and to maintain the highest standards of business continuity.

FlexPod is a proven architecture that enables users to dramatically reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX) through data center efficiencies, easily scale up or out to meet future needs, and accelerate cloud deployment while reducing risk. By optimizing multiple application workloads, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) implementations, and secure multi-tenancy environments, organizations can compress application development and deployment timelines.

"FlexPod leverages best-in-class technologies to increase business agility while lowering deployment risks, accelerating application deployment, and reducing TCO by leveraging the efficiencies of a shared infrastructure," commented Andy Millburn, regional director of APJ at Datadobi. "By integrating Datadobi technology into Westcon's solutions, we are providing customers with the industry's most powerful data protection capabilities to support any cloud strategy."

"Westcon is excited to be bringing our partners an integrated solution like DobiProtect with FlexPod. This offer enables an immediate and reliable way for customers to access their most business-critical network-attached storage (NAS) and object storage data, on-premises or in the cloud, to mitigate disruptions if cyberthreats, ransomware, accidental deletions, or software vulnerabilities occur," said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president, Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor.

The Westcon FlexPod solution stack has been built to assist users in building a Zero Trust Workload environment. Utilizing best-of-breed products, it provides a stable and secure end-to-end data center solution available to users anywhere they are working based on both traditional and cloud environments. The building blocks of Westcon's FlexPod architecture include Cisco (compute, networking, and security stack), Storage (block, file, and object storage), and Datadobi (unstructured data protection solutions).

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor with annual revenues that exceed US$3 billion. Operating in over 70 countries, it delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world's leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, enables enterprises to realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Datadobi helps customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London.

For more information, please visit datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

