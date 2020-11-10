Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced that three of its innovative cloud-based expert solutions were recognized in the 2020 Golden Bridge Awards. CCH Axcess Client Collaboration received a Gold Award in the Collaboration and Web Tools Innovation category, the TeamMate+ global expert solution was recognized with a Gold Award in the Auditing Innovation category, and CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach was awarded a Silver Award in the Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation category. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and customer programs from every major industry in the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards for our innovative cloud-based CCH Axcess solutions," said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "By combining new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning with our deep domain expertise in tax, accounting, and audit, these expert solutions give firms the tools they need to realize the full benefits of digital transformation."

CCH Axcess Client Collaboration saves firms and their clients time when engaging, onboarding, and collaborating throughout an engagement. It provides each side with a frictionless experience for all communication, from secure source document collection to document organization and storage, to e-signatures.

Providing auditors with the flexibility of anywhere, anytime access, CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach facilitates collaboration across an audit engagement, improves overall audit quality, and allows the auditor to exercise professional judgment. The solution tailors audits based on the characteristics of the firm and the engagement, directly linking identified risks with audit steps, flowing information throughout the workpapers where needed, and monitoring the engagement for completeness and compliance.

"This recognition is a testament to the continued innovation and evolution of the TeamMate+ global audit portfolio and our continued commitment to the audit profession," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "These cloud-based audit management solutions align with auditor needs, enabling them to connect all points of the audit universe so they can provide valuable insights and high-impact reporting for internal performance and external assurance."

TeamMate+ global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit and compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Public Sector, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005097/en/

Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com