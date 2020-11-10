Anzeige
WKN: A2N85T ISIN: US7611235042 
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2020
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will post a webinar to discuss ReShape's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. The link to the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page of the ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. website, https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.

Company Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-276-6042


tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:
James Salierno
Vice President
The Ruth Group
646-536-7028
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615668/ReShape-Lifesciences-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-and-Operational-Results-on-Thursday-November-12-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
