Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Signs Exclusive PPE Distribution Agreement with TheraProducts Canada, Inc. for Premium Hand Sanitizer Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada-based TheraProducts Canada, Inc. (TPC) for the Canadian market for Alkame's Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) premium hand sanitizer products.

Alkame's premium hand sanitizer lineup consists of "Ice Blue" gel made with a Menthol & Eucalyptus scent that contains Aloe Vera for softening the effective 75 percent Ethyl Alcohol and a single-use liquid hand sanitizer packet made with 75% isopropyl alcohol and organic green tea brewed and doubles as a hand wash as well as a sanitizer.

The distribution agreement with TheraProducts Canada, Inc. (TPC) provides Alkame the opportunity to expand sales of its premium blue gel hand sanitizer and single use hand sanitizer packets for the first time outside of the United States to Canada.

"We are very pleased to have a distribution agreement with TheraProducts Canada, Inc. and for them to immediately start their sales efforts of Alkame's hand sanitizers, and to bring our hand sanitizer products outside of the United States into Canada. Finding an effective and premium alternative to non-effective and non-approved hand sanitizers is fast becoming a requirement from our global customers and we have the solution for them." Eakle added, "TheraProducts Canada, Inc. is uniquely positioned to sell Alkame's hand sanitizer as they have an established distribution throughout the Country of Canada."

Rick Holmes, CEO and Chairman of TheraProducts Canada, Inc. stated, "We expect this to be just the start of ongoing business with Alkame Holdings, Inc., and we are thrilled to have now secured a product lineup that can help our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for quality hand sanitizers in Canada is extremely high and we have become very familiar with the outstanding benefits of Alkame's hand sanitizer gel and their single-use packets and know there is nothing else comparable to it in our country . Offered in various sizes from small to gallon size plus the fact the packets are significantly larger than competitors in the marketplace and far superior in quality. We expect to immediately begin our efforts to sell both premium hand sanitizer product lines to our customers throughout Canada,"

About TheraProducts Canada (TPC)

TheraProducts Canada, Inc. (TPC) is a privately held Ontario corporation with multiple patents and patents pending in the Cannabis and Medical /Pharma markets. TheraProducts Canada has unique patent pending processing microencapsulation technologies that can dose CBD, THC and an array of molecules through their powder technology that delivers high bioavailability and fast time to effect results that can be applied to a variety of medical apparatuses, as well as enjoyed in high consumer appeal foods and beverages and alternatively, can be used in animal care formulations.

To date the ability to safely and consistently dose cannabinoids has been an issue for edible products. Moreover, odor, taste and solubility issues exacerbate the challenges associated with successfully marketing these products. TPC's microencapsulation technology addresses all of these concerns. TPC's patent pending technology enrobes cannabis oil distillates and isolates and converts them to hot and cold water soluble, odor-free, taste-free powders that can be added to a wide variety of products.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

