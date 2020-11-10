ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO's Mobile App for Immutable Virus Test Result Verification to be Released via Apple Store and Google Play Store

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) will shortly release a ground-breaking mobile application that enables users to immutably prove that they have been screened for a virus and what the results were.

In turn it enables employers and public-facing companies to architect and deploy testing and verification systems that help them get back to business quickly and safely.

This latest technology release is a critical next step in commercializing the patent-pending Itoco Immutable Virus Test Result Verification System and makes it available for testing and integration with various virus test technologies as well as commercial customers and partners.

Features and benefits for potential customers and users include:

* a biometric reader and blockchain wallet to create an immutable digital identity on the blockchain while protecting privacy.

* integration with the administrative application so that users can be added securely to the blockchain and connected to virus test machines which write immutable test results to the blockchain

* direct connection with the blockchain to immutably verify that the person presenting the application is who they say they are and therefore the virus test results are in fact theirs.

"This latest release represents the cornerstone of the end-user interface for this patent-pending pending technology system." said Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of DATANet and developer of the mobile application. "The final step in moving this technology into full commercial utilization is integrating it with rapid virus testing technologies. Partner discussions and technology integration development have already begun and we expect to be able to make an announcement on that shortly."

"This latest technology innovation is an exciting development in the commercialization of the Immutable Virus Test Result Verification System. It combines blockchain, biometrics, and biotechnology which are three of the hottest technology trends right now." said Michael Paul, CEO of ITOCO INC.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO INC is a 13-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market. www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@ITOCO.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615468/ITOCOs-Mobile-App-for-Immutable-Virus-Test-Result-Verification-to-be-Released-via-Apple-Store-and-Google-Play-Store