The France Internet of Things (IoT) Market is driven by the booming IT Telecommunication industry in the country.

Additionally, increasing adoption of big data analytics and cloud computing solutions is expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Besides, increasing internet proliferation and increase in smartphone users is further expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investment and new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025. However, growing cybersecurity concerns among enterprises can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, the majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised. This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas solutions to improve the revenue. Similarly, the IoT industry is also drastically affected by the pandemic. While the IoT networks remain unaffected the investment in consumer IoT devices has suddenly gone down. Also, this has increased the frequency of cyber-attacks and threats.

The France Internet of Things (IoT) Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company, and region. Based on component, the market can be grouped into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the reduction in the prices of sensors. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into consumer electronics, smart mobility transportation, building home automation, connected logistics, smart retail and others.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the use of IoT for connecting different appliances and devices through internet and enables real-time wireless communication with users.

The major players operating in the France Internet of Things (IoT) Market are Intel Corporation, Compagnie IBM France, Amazon Web Services France, Robert Bosch France SAS, Cisco Systems, SAP France SA, Microsoft France, Oracle France, SAS, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard France SAS and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on France Internet of Things (IoT) Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. France Internet of Things (IoT) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume (Number of Connected Devices)

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management)

6.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

6.2.3. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. France Internet of Things (IoT) Hardware Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Device v/s Gateways)

7.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

7.2.3. Leading Companies in France IoT Hardware market

8. France Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management)

8.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

8.2.3. Leading Companies in France IoT Software market

9. France Internet of Things (IoT) Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Professional v/s Managed)

9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility Transportation, Building Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Others)

9.2.3. Leading Companies in France IoT Service market

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends Developments

12. Policy Regulatory Landscape

13. France Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Intel Corporation

14.2. Compagnie IBM France

14.3. Amazon Web Services France

14.4. Robert Bosch France SAS

14.5. Cisco Systems

14.6. SAP France SA

14.7. Microsoft France

14.8. Oracle France, SAS

14.9. General Electric Company

14.10. Hewlett Packard France SAS

15. Strategic Recommendations

