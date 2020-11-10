

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After Monday's rally, Tuesday is expected to have subdued activities on lack of major announcements. The JOLTS report and a few Fed speeches might attract the attention of investors.



The market is keen on the transition of the U.S. administration under a new president as well as the developments on the vaccine front to curb the pandemic.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly lower. As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 232.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 180 points.



The U.S. major indices spiked on Monday. Dow soared up 834.57 points or 3 percent at 29,157.97, its highest closing level in well over eight months.



The S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.2 percent to 3,550.50 but ended the session well off the record intraday high set in early trading. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slumped 41.06 points or 1.2 percent to 3,550.50.



On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 3.2 percent.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak on financial stability and the factors affecting it, and how they influence the severity of the current recession and economic downturns at a UBS Virtual Conference event at 10.00 am ET. Rosengren will speak at a Harvard University Kennedy School of Government virtual event at 4.00 pm ET.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.508 million, up from 6.493 million in the prior month.



Ten-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 am ET.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles will testify at the Senate Banking Committee hearing on oversight of Financial Regulators' at 2.00 pm ET.



Fed member Lael Brainard will speak about 'Community Reinvestment Act Modernization' at the National Congress of American Indians Annual Convention virtual event at 5.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.59 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,360.15, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 285.31 points, or 1.10 percent, to 26,301.48.



Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher on hopes of a quick economic recovery. The Nikkei average edged up 65.75 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,905.59, marking its highest close since Nov 5, 1991. The broader Topix index closed 1.12 percent higher at 1,700.80.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,660.2 billion yen in September, while imports were down 19.2 percent and exports fell an annual 4.2 percent.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 41.70 points, or 0.66 percent, to 6,340.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 28.30 points, or 0.43 percent, at 6,544.



European shares are mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is declining 6.50 points or 0.05 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 72.30 points or 1.17 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 60.54 points or 0.59 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is 0.43 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de