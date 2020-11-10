GoooGreen Inc.: Former 888 Holdings Senior Vice President Todd Kobrin Joins GoooGreen Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that former 888 Holdings PLC Senior Vice President Todd Kobrin has joined the company's advisory board.

VegasWINNERS business model is built to capitalize on and support the continued growth of the online gaming industry. As more states legalize sports gambling, VegasWINNERS is in the process of creating an advisory board that includes recognizable industry leaders and creative thinkers.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Todd is a legend in the gaming industry for creating affiliate and sponsorship partnerships for the biggest gaming companies and sites in the world."

Root further stated, "With great enthusiasm, we welcome Todd to the VegasWINNERS Advisory Board as we are extremely excited for Todd to create sponsorship and affiliate partnerships for VegasWINNERS."

Todd Kobrin stated, "I am honored to be part of the VegasWinners Advisory Board. Legal Sports Betting participation is growing by massive amounts and VegasWinners provides fantastic services & technology which assists its customers to make profitable bets."

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national pastimes for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT TODD KOBRIN

Todd Kobrin ("Todd") is a successful iGaming executive with over sixteen years in the industry. Todd is currently the CEO of Oddsium, developer of proprietary "Smart Technology" Sports Betting-Aggregation Application ("App"). Todd has held various senior roles at 888 Holdings and was part of the management team that brought the company public on the London Stock Exchange. He also led 888.com's (Casino & Poker) global expansion into over forty counties growing the customer base 900%. Todd was the driving force behind the creation and launch of 888sport and was one of the first to utilize Mobile & In Play Betting. He has consulted for some of the biggest gaming companies: Caesars, MGM, Station Casinos, Wynn, Penn National, Unibet and Asian Gaming. Todd has also been involved in the Blockchain/Crypto space having set up large mining farms and helped develop cryptocurrency for the iGaming space.

Prior to his career in gaming, Todd worked in sports television as a producer, broadcasting such events as: Summer & Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup, World Series, Ryder Cup, Masters and Wimbledon. Todd was fascinated with iGaming after he was the first person to produce Poker Television in Germany back in 2004 which lead to him leaving sports television for iGaming.

Todd grew up in Las Vegas and holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Southern California, a master's degree from the University of Munich and received an Executive MBA from Technion University, Israel.

ABOUT 888 HOLDINGS PLC

888 Holdings PLC, (LSE:888) known commonly as 888.com, is a public company which owns several popular gambling brands and websites. 888 is based in Gibraltar. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. 888 is one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers. Under its trusted brands, 888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997. For further information, please see https://corporate.888.com/.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

