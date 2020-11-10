The IT and BPO services market in India is expected to grow by USD 83.6 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005268/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need to focus on core competencies is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/it-and-bpo-services-market-in-india-industry-analysis

IT and BPO services market in India: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the finance sector segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

IT and BPO services market in India: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the IT services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Serco Group Plc

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

WNS Holdings Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

IT services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BPM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software and R and D Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Finance Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Insurance Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Export Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Domestic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Serco Group Plc

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

WNS Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005268/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/