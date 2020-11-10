Biometric System Market worth $68.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biometric System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Authentication Type (Single-Factor: Fingerprint, Iris, Face, Voice; Multi-Factor), Offering (Hardware, Software), Type (Contact-based, Contactless, Hybrid), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 36.6 billion in 2020 to USD 68.6 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include the increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronic devices for authentication and identification purposes, the growing need for surveillance and security with the heightened threat of terrorist attacks, and the surging adoption of biometric technology in automotive applications.

"Multi-factor authentication are expected to to be the fastest-growing market for biometric system market during the forecast period"

The growing demand for multi-factor authentication is attributed to the rising need for additional security against the theft of sensitive data, especially in government and defense verticals. Combining multiple identifiers adds an extra level of protection, making the system more effective, accurate, and reliable. In addition, a multimodal biometric system can reduce the failure to enroll (FTE) and failure to capture (FTC) rates. The rapid development of biometric smart cards for payment and identification purposes is expected to drive the growth of the multi-factor authentication segment.

"Hybrid biometric system market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period"

The highest CAGR of hybrid biometric systems is attributed to the increasing adoption of efficient and reliable biometrics. Multimodal biometric solutions offer enhanced safety against spoofing or forgery through multi-level authentication. In addition, many countries, such as the US, India, and the UK, have adopted multimodal authentication systems (a combination of two or three biometric modalities, using contact-based or contactless systems) for security checkpoints at country borders due to the heightened threat of terrorist attacks.

"RoW to be the fastest-growing market for biometric system during the forecast period"

The biometric system market in RoW has been further segmented into the Middle East & Africa and South America. The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in terms of infrastructure, electronics industry, and other technological advancements. The growth of the biometric system market in the Middle East & Africa can be attributed to their unique geographic location, airport hubs, and increasing passenger traffic. The government sector is the primary investor in the biometric system market in the Middle East, mainly for the national ID projects; the banking sector is another major contributor to market growth in the region. The adoption of biometrics technology in other sectors such as residential and commercial security, healthcare, and travel & immigration is comparatively low, but it is expected to increase in the next few years.

Major companies involved in the development and supply of biometric system are Thales (France), Safran (France) , NEC (Japan), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), and Fujitsu (Japan).

