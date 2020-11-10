Advances in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Help Healthcare Providers Decide Effective Regimen for Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases: TMR

- Advances in antimicrobial susceptibility test procedures pave way to discovery of new targets for antibacterial agents for a large number of infectious diseases

- Worldwide, hospitals benefit from ASTs as they can decide the suitable antimicrobial regimen for individual patients, especially in intensive care units. Market to clock CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The choice of proper treatment regimen for managing wide spectrum of infectious diseases becomes more important than ever due to growing burden of these diseases on healthcare systems. Adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility tests (ASTs) has helped researchers decide which pathogens are immune to antimicrobial regimen in specific patient populations. Mounting concern of antibiotic resistance due to antibacterial-resistance strains of pathogens propels the need for new array of antimicrobial agents.

A growing body of studies, supported by public funding and private investments, in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market have helped researchers discover new targets for antibacterial drugs.

Overall market was pegged at US$ 2,770.9 Mn in 2018. Researchers at TMR project the opportunities to clock a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Report

The antimicrobial susceptibility test market is expected to reach valuation of US$ 4,224.92 Mn by 2027

by 2027 Rise of antibacterial resistance in medical industry a key driver for growth

Lack of promising return of investments for developers of new antibacterial drugs a key impediment to growth

The competitive landscape is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation

North America led the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018

led the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018 The aforementioned regional market likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific a promising regional market and is expected to garner high CAGR during 2019 - 2027

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The rising concern of rise in antibiotic resistance in patients across the world is a key underpinning to the need for making advances in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Especially, the emergence of resistant bacteria is a telling concern even in developed nations where antibiotics are regulated.

Incorrectly prescribed antibiotics and the easy availability of these over-the-counter are key factors that has led to antibiotic resistance a glaring concern. This has created a significant gap in the availability of effective antibacterial regimen in patients. This has boosted the adoption of AST procedures.

Need for instituting suitable treatment regimen in hospital setting is a key driver for the expansion in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics leading to antimicrobial susceptibility test to identify new drug targets.

The low return on investment is a key aspect that has made investment in development of broad spectrum of antibacterial agents lucrative.

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases world over is a key driver for growth in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market. In particular, South East Asia has a marked prevalence of infections due to antibiotic resistance is very high

has a marked prevalence of infections due to antibiotic resistance is very high Constant mutations in bacterial DNA has also been expanding the avenue for investments in the market.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Competitive Assessment

The antimicrobial susceptibility test market is increasingly fragmented, where several national and international players throng the market. Key strategies adopted by players include aiming for frequent regulatory approvals, launching technologically advanced products, and making strategic acquisition and collaborative agreements.

Some of the key players in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market are Biotron Healthcare, Alifax Holding S.p.A., HiMedia Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Conda, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, North America has been potentially lucrative region for players. The regional market held the major share in the global market. Rise in incidence of infectious diseases in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to an emerging market. Demand for advanced management of microbial infections in all healthcare settings has spurred the growth of this regional market.

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market has been segmented as follows:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product

Kits, Reagents & Consumables



Culture Media



Automated Test System

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Method

Broth Dilution Method



Rapid Automated Method



Disk Diffusion Method



Gradient Diffusion Method



Molecular Testing Method

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Test Type

Antibacterial



Antifungal



Antiparasitic



Others

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Application

Clinical Diagnosis



Drug Discovery and Development



Others

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Research and Academic Institutes



Contract Research Organizations

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

